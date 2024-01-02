Bachelor Nation Is Hit With Big Breakup News, As Rachel Lindsay's Husband Files For Divorce

It’s been a tough few weeks for Bachelor Nation, as all three of Bachelor in Paradise ’s couples called it quits within a week of its finale airing. Now the bad news continues, with the breakup trend striking one of the reality dating franchise’s long-term couples. Bryan Abasolo has filed for divorce from former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay after four years of marriage.

Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo on the Season 13 finale of The Bachelorette back in 2017, with the pair tying the knot two years later. That relationship has now reportedly come to an end, with Abasolo filing for divorce on January 2, per E! News . “Irreconcilable differences” was the reason he gave for the split, and December 31 was listed as the date of separation. According to court documents, the chiropractor and former podcaster is asking for spousal support from Lindsay. Abasolo also addressed the breakup on Instagram , writing:

If you've been following me for a while, you know I don't like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family. Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest role so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew. My parents have been married forever and I’m a family man, but sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality.

He further asked for respect and space for his and Rachel Lindsay’s family and friends as they figure out what’s next. The former Bachelorette has yet to comment publicly on the end of her marriage, though she did post some “Lessons of 2023” to her Instagram Stories on January 1, with some possibly telling quotes. With the caption “All of this,” and a heart emoji, Lindsay reposted the image:

(Image credit: Rachel Lindsay's Instagram Stories)

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo were both known to keep details of their marriage off social media, though they both spoke regularly of their spouses on their respective podcasts. Lindsay hosts Higher Learning with Van Lathan, while Abasolo was one of the hosts of Talking It Out — along with Bachelor Nation fan favorite Mike Johnson — before the podcast was canceled in November 2022.

The end of this marriage is a huge blow to fans. While it’s not uncommon to see relationships formed on ABC’s dating shows come to an end, Lindsay — who made history in 2017 as the franchise’s first Black lead — was one of the few Bachelor/Bachelorettes to make it to the altar with the person they got engaged to on the show, and to see them split up is simply heartbreaking.

Times have certainly been tough for Bachelor Nation couples lately, with Bachelor in Paradise’s Kylee Russell ending things with Aven Jones due to “multiple infidelities” the day after the Season 9 finale aired. That news was followed by both John Henry Spurlock and Kat Izzo and Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei announcing the end of their engagements.

Hopefully, the dark cloud lifts soon, with The Golden Wedding just days away. Golden Bachelor Gerry Turner is set to marry Theresa Nist live on the special, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Thursday, January 4, on ABC as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Let's cross our fingers that this couple fares better than their younger counterparts.