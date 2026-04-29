Bachelor Vet Ben Higgins Weighs In On Chris Harrison's Potential Franchise Return
It's been five years since the host was ousted.
It’s been five years since The Bachelor parted ways with host Chris Harrison in a nasty turn of events stemming from a racism scandal on Matt James’ season. Since then the dating franchise has continued — even expanded — with Jesse Palmer leading the charge, but for some fans and even former leads like Ben Higgins, there will apparently always be a shred of hope that Harrison will come back.
Ben Higgins was the star of The Bachelor Season 20 back in 2016, which he landed after appearing as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season. That means his friendship with Chris Harrison dates back over a decade, so it’s really no surprise that Higgins had such a positive reaction when US Weekly asked if he’d like to see the OG host return to The Bachelor franchise. Higgins said:
Many Bachelor Nation fans feel the same, after seeing Chris Harrison as the sole host of all Bachelor products from 2002 to 2021. For Ben Higgins, what makes Harrison so special comes down to the way the host interacted with him and the other cast members when he was in the throes of dating multiple women. Higgins continued:Article continues below
Chris Harrison has since opened up about the physical toll The Bachelor scandal took on him, saying he lost 20 pounds and couldn’t sleep or eat. Time appears to have healed some of those wounds, because as of last year Harrison said it feels “wonderful” to no longer be part of the ABC dating shows, and Ben Higgins admitted that getting him back would be no easy task:
I’m sure that’s true for many Bachelor Nation fans — but definitely not all of them. Not that it matters much anyway, because as the former Bachelor pointed out, Chris Harrison’s got a new gig in the works these days.
Chris Harrison announced in February that casting was underway for a new dating show for people looking for a “traditional marriage,” to air on Fox Nation. The Instagram announcement read:
The series is expected to premiere in 2027 — and with no Bachelor products planned for the 2026 TV schedule since Taylor Frankie Paul’s season of The Bachelorette was pulled, it’s much more likely that we’ll see Chris Harrison going up against his former dating franchise than rejoining it. But Ben Higgins can always hope.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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