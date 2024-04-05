The BBC Responds After Some Called Its Coverage Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis 'Excessive And Insensitive'
The BBC responds to criticisms about its coverage.
For the last few months, there has been a ton of reporting about Kate Middleton, her health and the online frenzy over where she had been. Eventually, she opened up about why she hadn't been seen publically, explaining that she'd been diagnosed with cancer. Now, The BBC is facing criticism for how it has covered this topic, with some calling its coverage "excessive and insensitive," and the network has responded to the claims.
The BBC released a statement, via THR, addressing the criticism it has received for its coverage of Kate Middleton. It noted that "not everyone would have approved of the approach we took," and then explained said approach, noting that its work:
On March 22, Kate Middleton released a video explaining that she’d been diagnosed. This came after she had abdominal surgery in January, which was followed by tests that concluded she had cancer. In the statement, she also explained that she and Prince William wanted to “manage this privately:”
This statement came after months of speculation, conspiracies, and Middleton’s alleged first public appearance on March 18. Many joked about the princess’s whereabouts as well as the doctored family photo that was posted of her and her kids before she announced her diagnosis. Since then, celebrities like Blake Lively released a statement and Andy Cohen formally apologized for making light of the Princess of Wales’ situation.
Doubling down on its coverage, The BBC noted in its statement that it has carefully covered the situation, explaining:
The public broadcaster clarified that it used its coverage to explain "that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family," also noting:
The BBC has stood by its coverage of Kate Middleton’s situation and all the attention it received. As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.
