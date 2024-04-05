The BBC Responds After Some Called Its Coverage Of Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis 'Excessive And Insensitive'

For the last few months, there has been a ton of reporting about Kate Middleton, her health and the online frenzy over where she had been. Eventually, she opened up about why she hadn't been seen publically, explaining that she'd been diagnosed with cancer . Now, The BBC is facing criticism for how it has covered this topic, with some calling its coverage "excessive and insensitive," and the network has responded to the claims.

The BBC released a statement, via THR , addressing the criticism it has received for its coverage of Kate Middleton. It noted that "not everyone would have approved of the approach we took," and then explained said approach, noting that its work:

...reflected the significance of this story and the outpouring of support for the princess from around the globe. As part of our analysis, we examined the intense speculation there had been in the preceding weeks about the princess’s health. We also reported on Catherine’s request for privacy and detailed the statement from Kensington Palace regarding the princess having the right to privacy in relation to her medical issues.

On March 22, Kate Middleton released a video explaining that she’d been diagnosed. This came after she had abdominal surgery in January , which was followed by tests that concluded she had cancer. In the statement, she also explained that she and Prince William wanted to “manage this privately:”

This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment, but most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that’s appropriate for them and to reassure them that I’m going to be OK.

This statement came after months of speculation, conspiracies, and Middleton’s alleged first public appearance on March 18. Many joked about the princess’s whereabouts as well as the doctored family photo that was posted of her and her kids before she announced her diagnosis. Since then, celebrities like Blake Lively released a statement and Andy Cohen formally apologized for making light of the Princess of Wales’ situation.

Doubling down on its coverage, The BBC noted in its statement that it has carefully covered the situation, explaining:

We always give careful consideration to the editorial decisions we make.

The public broadcaster clarified that it used its coverage to explain "that this is a difficult time for the princess and the rest of the Royal Family," also noting:

We have been mindful at all times to approach our coverage with sensitivity.

The BBC has stood by its coverage of Kate Middleton’s situation and all the attention it received. As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.