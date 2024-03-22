Blake Lively Posts Apology About Photoshopped Ad Following Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis
Blake Lively has posted a statement.
Following weeks of online speculation, jokes and conspiracy theories, Kate Middleton made a public statement and revealed her cancer diagnosis. Before her statement, many had been poking fun at the fact that we hadn't seen her in a long time, and following the release of an altered family photo, many more started commenting on the situation and joking about it. This included Blake Lively, who posted an ad about a week before Middleton's statement came out for her company that was terribly Photoshopped. Now, the Gossip Girl alum has apologized for the advertisement.
Saying she felt "mortified" and "sorry," Blake Lively took to her Instagram stories to address her Betty Buzz ad from last week that was badly Photoshopped and seemed to make fun of the Kate Middleton family photo.
More to come...
