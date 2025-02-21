Ben Stiller Weighed In On The Dorit And Kyle Real Housewives Drama Live, And The Internet Can’t Get Enough

Over the years, Bravo's Real Housewives franchise (which is streaming with a Peacock subscription) has become a huge sensation. Some of the shows are up there as the best reality shows of all time, allowing fans who watch women of a certain age and privilege in their complicated friendships. It turns out that one of those fans is actor/director Ben Stiller, who weighed in on the drama between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley on RHOBH.

About a month ago while promoting Severance Season 2 (which is streaming with an AppleTV+ subscription) Ben Still told Bravo's Andy Cohen that he's up to date on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even complimenting the show's editing. His fandom jumped out on Twitter this week, when he was reacting to Kyle and Dorit finally having a heart-to-heart at the most recent episode. As he shared:

Glad to see Dorit and Kyle finally bonding through common challenges.#RHOBHFebruary 20, 2025

Honestly, same. Kyle and Dorit have been a united front throughout most of their time together on RHOBH. And while there's been some discrepancy about exactly how close the two Housewives actually were, Season 14 has shown them at odds in just about every episode. That is, until the most recent episode.

Things definitely got spicy at Dorit's 4th of July Party, where she immediately clashed with Sutton Stracke. While Sluttons like me were bummed to see her storm out of the party early, it made room for an interesting exchange between Kyle and Dorit (to the delight of Ben Stiller). Fans loved Stiller's viral tweet, with some responses reading:

Please try to enjoy all Housewives relationships equally. @BravoTV

Yas king @BenStiller #rhobh @fearqueerhorror

Mr. Stiller, your stock keeps rising by the day. A Housewives fan? I stan. But now I need to know who your top 3 housewives are. @MissSassbox

Who is this Diva? @jendotlove

OMG WELCOME TO BRAVO TWITTER! @GirlsLoveBravo

While Kyle and Dorit originally began bickering again, they managed to pump the breaks and decided to have a chat away from the other women inside. The two touched base about their respective separations, and the many connections they share in this regard. It was touching to see them finally find common ground, so I don't blame Stiller for weighing in.

(Image credit: Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is an iconic city of the franchise, one that can be aspirational thanks to wealth of the cast. But now that the Zoolander icon is caught up and tweeting along with new episodes, I'd love to see him spread his wings and try out some other cities.

Specifically, I think Ben Stiller owes it to himself to try out The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. RHOSLC is truly top tier Housewives, and each season manages to top the next in regards to sheer entertainment value. From the various Sprinter Van fights, to Jen Shah's arrest and conviction, to the Reality Von Tease reveal, it feels like the Varsity Squad of the franchise. Since Stiller is a storyteller himself, I have to assume he'll enjoy watching these dynamics fall out, especially since the cast is so hilariously bonkers. For now, we know he'll be tuning into Bravo when new episodes of RHOBH air Tuesdays as part of the 2025 TV schedule.