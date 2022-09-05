Bethenny Frankel On A Roll As She Fires Shots At Another Real Housewives Franchise, Comments On Megan Markle And The Kardashians

Something that’s sure to be apparent to Real Housewives fans by this point is that Bethenny Frankel has no problem speaking her mind – for better or worse. Frankel, who departed the New York City spinoff in 2019, may not be spilling tea on the small screen these days but does have other ways of airing her views. And she’s been on a roll as of late when it comes to dropping hot takes. Not only did she fire shots at another RH franchise, but she also shared some very honest comments on Meghan Markle and the Kardashians.

Bethenny Frankel Criticized One Aspect Of The Real Housewives Of Dubai Reunion

The stars of The Real Housewives of Dubai – the newest spinoff in Bravo’s sprawling reality TV franchise – were on the receiving end of Bethenny Frankel’s shade. The 51-year-old reality TV veteran tuned in for the first part of the Dubai reunion special. Though there was drama to take in, Frankel was more focused on the outfits that the cast were wearing. The RH alum took to her Instagram stories to share some comments (which were captured by Page Six ), and she did not mince words:

This is a costume party. … This is insane. I mean … literally, if Andy [Cohen] weren’t there, I’d think this is a costume party. What show is this? What is going on? This is hysterical.

I mean, tell us how you really feel. The star didn’t stop there either, as she made another observation. She went on to compare the looks to the ones that she and the cast of New York City sported during the early seasons of that show. Bethenny Frankel told her social media followers that she and her co-stars “would do [their] own makeup, and [she] would wear a cable-knit sweater.” She went on to say that the outfits were “just out of our closet for the reunion.” I can’t help but think that if or when they hear these remarks, Andy Cohen, who wanted a fresh approach for Dubai , and the cast won’t be too thrilled.

The Real Housewives Alum Shared Honest Thoughts On Meghan Markle

In 2016, Meghan Markle became a major topic of discussion when she began dating Prince Harry, who she eventually married in 2018 and now has two children with. Markle has since taken on a number of endeavors, including a podcast called Archetypes. Bethenny Frankel has her own podcast, Just B (opens in new tab), and she shared some critical thoughts on Markle during a recent episode. Frankel accused the Duchess of Sussex of being “sanctimonious” and reasoned that some may not like her because “she talks down to other people.” The TV vet also likened Markle to a real housewife on Bravo:

She's very much like a housewife in that she can't stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant. If she were on the show, the producers would say, ‘Stop talking about security and the state of Frogmore Cottage. It's not relatable.’ Most people don't have a security detail, so while that may be a real concern for you, it's just not something that's gonna play to this audience.

The Real Housewives alum isn’t the only person to criticize Meghan Markle as of late. Mariah Carey called Markle out for exhibiting “diva” behavior. The Grammy winner also seemed to indicate that the Suits alum isn’t someone that the general public can “connect to.” Bettheny Frankel didn’t hold back here, and the same is true in regard to what she said about a certain reality TV family.

The Bravo Alum Becomes The Latest To Call Out The Kardashians For Using Photoshop

It’s been well documented that Kim Kardashian and her famous brood don’t mind altering a photo or two, and the public has had mixed feelings about it. Bethenny Frankel spoke on the topic of social media and the Kardashians’ editing tendencies while speaking with TMZ . While talking with the news outlet, Frankel, who recently made a point on this by sharing her own edited photo, asserted that the Kardashian-Jenner clan are setting unrealistic standards for American mothers, who simply can’t “compete”:

What’s happening is the more we see these images, the more we think they’re real. Even though mine is just slight, if I do it more and more every day, it becomes a false ideal. It’s irresponsible, it’s reckless, it’s not inspirational, it’s not aspirational, it’s destructive. It creates eating disorders, insecurity, depression, it’s a serious thing.

Just recently, Kim Kardashian received a weird Photoshop accusation after dropping an image, which made her neck appear smaller. (Not long after, Kardashian was trolled by Spencer Pratt .)

It’s clear that Bettheny Frankel has had a lot to say over the past week or so, and surely her devoted fans appreciate her honesty. Some probably wish Frankel would return for the RHONY reboot , but the chances of that seem slim right now. So they’ll just have to make due with hearing her stream of hot takes via social media and her podcast.