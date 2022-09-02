After Kim Kardashian's Photoshop Callout, Spencer Pratt Trolls The Reality Star In Viral TikTok

Scott Disick is probably considered the snarkiest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but one shouldn’t overlook another reality TV name with ties to the famous family. Spencer Pratt, of The Hills fame and Brody Jenner’s best friend (frenemy?), came into the game around the same time as Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and while he hasn’t maintained the same level of relevance as Jenner’s stepsisters , Pratt just proved that true legends never die. In a hilarious new TikTok, The Hills villain just trolled Kim Kardashian amid her latest Photoshop accusations.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to Photoshop fails, but this latest one has particularly drawn attention because of how bizarre the change is. The mastermind behind SKIMS swim gloves has been accused of editing out her trapezius muscles , which run from the back of the neck to the shoulder, in recent photos. Fans thought it seemed like such a weird part of the body to be concerned about, but Spencer Pratt took to TikTok in full (sarcastic) support of Kardashian in her Photoshop endeavors. Check out his post:

The background of Spencer Pratt’s viral post shows the presumably edited and unedited versions of Kim Kardashian’s trapezius photo, as the reality star — in very laidback fashion — posits that it’s a stupid muscle anyway. Why would one need neck support? He said:

Kim is so relatable. I always have been insecure about my trapezius muscle, and, you know, if she wants to not have one in her photos, why does she need one? I stand by this, because I mean, look at that. Who needs that muscle supporting your neck? It’s just, like, it’s a stupid muscle.

Despite Spencer Pratt's hilarious "defense" of Kim Kardashian here, the two haven't publicly crossed paths often, despite their connection to Brody Jenner and their L.A.-based reality TV shows. The Hills ran for six seasons on MTV from 2006 to 2010, with Spencer Pratt and Jenner both also appearing in the revival The Hills: New Beginnings, which was cancelled after two seasons this year. Keeping Up With the Kardashians, meanwhile, also premiered in 2006, airing for 20 seasons on E! before the family jumped ship to Hulu with The Kardashians, which is set to debut its second season on September 22.

This may be Kim Kardashian’s latest Photoshop slip-up, but it’s far from her first. Earlier in 2022, the billionaire entrepreneur was called out for editing her calf muscle to look smaller , and a TikTok user pointed out something strange happening to Kardashian’s finger in a SKIMS ad in 2021. Khloé Kardashian even admitted in April that her sister had Photoshopped her daughter True Thompson into a Disneyland pic alongside Kim’s daughter Chicago.

We all know by now the reality TV stars appreciate a good edit when it comes to their social media, and our calling them out on it isn’t going to change anything. That doesn’t make it any less fun to watch out for those crazy instances though, and when we get some good, snarky commentary — like that of Spencer Pratt — it’s all the better.