Better Call Saul Reviews Are In, See What Are Critics Saying About The Final Season’s First Episodes
By Heidi Venable published
It's the beginning of the end!
The time we’ve been waiting for with equal parts anticipation and dread is finally upon us (almost), as Better Call Saul’s final season is set to premiere on Monday, April 18. As Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman gets chronologically closer to Walter White’s Breaking Bad universe, we’re finally about to find out the fates of characters including Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Nacho Varga (Michael Mando) and Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton), among others who weren’t featured in the flagship series. Critics got the jump on the rest of us and have viewed the first two episodes, and to be expected, they aren't keeping mum about what they think of the beginning of the end.
Season 6 will be divided into two parts, with the first seven episodes premiering on April 18, and the second six coming July 11. Anticipation has been high, especially since the production suffered a huge scare when Bob Odenkirk collapsed from a heart attack on set. It’s been a couple of years since Season 5 ended, so if you need a refresher, check out these things to remember before Better Call Saul Season 6. Now that we’re all caught up, let’s check out the reviews.
Darren Franich of EW grades the first two episodes an A-, saying the series continues to introduce tantalizing mysteries even while hurtling toward its finish, and only the best artists can pull a con like that.
Steve Greene of IndieWire gives it an A, saying it’s an “exquisite” start to the final season, and that the Breaking Bad prequel continues to maintain an impossibly high bar for itself with wicked humor, a trademark visual vocabulary and metric tons of dread:
Another critic who uses the word “exquisite” is Liz Shannon Miller of Consequence. She says every element of the first two episodes is working hard to make sure the audience is engaged in the show’s biggest questions, including the mystery of how it’s all going to end:
Drew Dietsch of Giant Freakin Robot rates the beginning of the final season 5 out of 5 robots. He says while Breaking Bad will always be classic TV, Better Call Saul has eclipsed its predecessor, and we should be thankful to be alive in a time when this show was airing:
Daniel D’Addario of Variety is the rare critic who found faults in the first two episodes, as he continues to struggle with the series’ tone. However, he says Season 6 is ultimately worth watching, if mainly because Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn’s acting together is as strong as it’s ever been:
Only nine critics have offered their judgments on the first two episodes on Rotten Tomatoes, but as of this writing, Better Call Saul’s final season is rated 100% Fresh. I don’t know about you, but these reviews made me more excited than ever to see what happens next — especially after the recent confirmation that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles at some point this season!
The first two episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 will air at 9 p.m. ET Monday, April 18, with one episode per week airing in that timeslot thereafter. While we wait (impatiently), be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to see what other new and returning shows are premiering soon.
