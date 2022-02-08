Bob Odenkirk Shoots Our Better Call Saul Expectations To The Moon With The First Look At The Final Season

Breaking Bad fans weren’t sure how the prequel Better Call Saul could ever live up to the hit AMC blue meth drama. We should have known to never doubt Vince Gilligan and Bob Odenkirk, though Going into its sixth and final season , Better Call Saul has provided just as much suspenseful entertainment as its predecessor, which pairs perfectly with the dark humor of watching Odenkirk’s “Slippin’ Jimmy” McGill transform into seedy attorney Saul Goodman . Forgive us if our expectations were high already but, after seeing Odenkirk’s reaction to Season 6’s first look, our hopes have reached astronomical levels.

AMC released a teaser for Better Call Saul Season 6 , showing the infamous Salamanca twins — commonly known as “the Cousins” from both Breaking Bad and its spinoff — silently strolling through a crime scene in their trademark shiny suits and accessorized boots. Their shadows loom over investigators, immediately bringing back that suspense viewers feel any time the cold-blooded killers are on the screen. Bob Odenkirk had some strong words in reaction to the clip:

Someday...SOON. It's a helluva great season. Our best... https://t.co/Y4q27THznbFebruary 7, 2022 See more

Calling Season 6 “our best” is saying something, when it comes to a series that already deserves a place next to Breaking Bad in the conversation regarding the best TV dramas of all time. If the teaser is any indication, Better Call Saul fans better be ready to pay close attention to the final season’s details and watch for Easter eggs .

The show’s post accompanying the teaser tells viewers to “Mark your calendar,” but then didn’t provide a date in the video. Fans were pretty quick to pick up on the evidence tags “D” and “R” that the Cousins walk past, concluding that the letters are meant to stand for the fourth and eighteenth letters of the alphabet, making the premiere date April 18. This would make sense, as that date falls on a Monday — Better Call Saul’s typical air night — and the series was believed to be making its premiere sometime in the first half of 2022.

AMC responded to the date confusion with a GIF of Jimmy McGill fumbling with a pencil to write something down, captioning the tweet :

If we circle every date on the calendar, one of them is bound to be right.

Okay, that wasn’t actually very helpful. Of course, I’m sure there are plenty of fans (myself included) who would have no problem blocking off every single night in waiting for Better Call Saul to return.

Season 5’s finale aired way back in April 2020, so anticipation is at an all-time high to find out how Vince Gilligan is going to write that final chapter that takes Jimmy McGill into the world of Breaking Bad, where Saul Goodman, Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) will entangle themselves with science teacher-turned-meth-making-savant Walter White and protege Jesse Pinkman . At the top of fans’ questions is what happens to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), Jimmy’s love interest and moral touchstone, who didn’t appear in the original series.

Season 6 saw some delays in production (other than those brought on by the pandemic) when Bob Odenkirk suffered a minor heart attack on set in July 2021. As Odenkirk took time to recover, production moved forward “slowly but steadily,” producer Thomas Schnauz said, with filming continuing for scenes that didn’t feature the title character.