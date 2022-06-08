Looks Like Two Big Brother Stars Are Probably Joining The Amazing Race Season 34

Big Brother Season 24 is on its way to CBS , and while early news suggests that we’ll see an all-new cast of Houseguests, audiences will be able to find former players on upcoming programming elsewhere. We already know for sure that a few notable Big Brother alumni are part of The Challenge: USA, and it looks like there might even be some appearing on Season 34 of The Amazing Race. Get ready for more BB23 goodness, reality fans, because it’s that rumored Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao will be globetrotting, solving puzzles, and attempting to win The Amazing Race.

Just days after host Phil Keoghan announced on Twitter that The Amazing Race charter plane was taking off for Season 34, sightings of the film crew and contestants began springing up in other countries. It didn’t take long for pictures to surface of contestants traveling in between challenges, and the Instagram account Realitytv_fan posted a photo that appeared to show Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss wearing purple and making their way toward a location.

The person that’s allegedly Derek is wearing sunglasses and a headband, and the person that is reportedly Claire is hard to confirm because the picture is taken from the back. In short, it’s hard to say with 100% certainty whether or not this is them, but it does appear that way.

Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao were the surprise couple of Big Brother Season 23 after many fans felt Derek and Hannah Chaddha would date . The two are still together almost a year after Season 23’s beginning and spent time online after the show, tweeting about reality television shows like Survivor.

If that wasn't enough to signal their apparent interest in participating in The Amazing Race, Claire Rehfuss said exactly that during an AMA they did on Reddit many months ago. When asked by a fan if they’d ever do the show, Claire confirmed they’d be down, but had one concern about participating:

Derek and I literally can’t drive stick, so I’d be concerned if we were on it. That said, I would love to do it!!

It’s also worth noting that The Amazing Race loves to host Big Brother pairings. If Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss are a part of Season 34, they’d join other notables like Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly, and Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo, just to name a couple. It’s completely believable that they would be in the cast of the upcoming season, especially given the acclaim of Big Brother Season 23 and its cast.

As for whether or not they would go far in the competition, that’s up for debate. Derek Xiao proved that he was a force to be reckoned with when it came to physical challenges, but Claire Rehfuss not so much. With that said, Claire seems to have a great understanding of a number of reality shows, and what should and shouldn’t be done during a game (you should hear her thoughts about hugs in Big Brother ). Neither one was successful in using those skills to make it to the final stages of Big Brother, but perhaps things will be different on The Amazing Race if they are a part of the cast.