Big Brother 24 Just Had Another Veto Shocker, And It Might Cause More Chaos

Big Brother Season 24 is the most exciting season in a long time, and it’s thanks in large part to the ever-shifting alliances and unexpected game moves. CinemaBlend is watching the events of the game with a Paramount+ subscription , and after yet another veto meeting shocker, it’s looking like more chaos is on the way.

Daniel Durston just did something entirely unexpected, though whether or not it’ll be an awesome game move or one of the biggest blunders in recent memory remains to be seen. Here’s what’s happening in the house, and how what seemed like a surefire eviction week for Nicole Layog might be slowly changing.

Daniel Used The Veto After Monte Told Him Not To

After Kyle Capener and Daniel won the veto , the current Head of Household and Leftovers alliance member Monte Taylor thought his plan of backdooring Nicole was coming together. Then the group reconvened and decided it might actually be better for their safety to send either current nominee (Alyssa Snider or Indy Santos) home, as the vote might better mask their numbers in their alliance. The bottom line was that Daniel and Nicole caught a lucky break, or so fans thought. There was no way Daniel would use the veto, right?

As a means of assuring their plan succeeded, Monte woke Daniel up early to warn him not to use the veto or Nicole would be nominated. Daniel took the news, absorbed it, and even counseled with Kyle about it. In the end, he believed there was a reason Monte didn’t want him to use the veto. As such, it only made sense to use it, and that he could flip the game in his favor by forcing Monte to make another nomination.

Daniel's Move Resulted In Monte Nominating Taylor And Nicole

Daniel believed that by using the veto he was making a great move, though he doesn’t know exactly what. His prevailing theory currently is that he believes Monte realized Nicole would remain in the house in a vote against Taylor and that Monte would lose a key ally in the process.

The reality is that Taylor isn’t nearly as hated in the house as Nicole and Daniel think she is, despite how the game started for her. Daniel might’ve very well sealed the fate of his biggest ally in the game, assuming some major things don’t happen. This is Big Brother after all, and as we’ve seen this season break from tradition, we’re definitely conditioned to expect the unexpected.

The Leftovers Might Have Some Dissenters In Their Ranks

Just when it seemed like The Leftovers had their sunglasses-wearing ducks in a row, a hint of dissension in their ranks surfaced on the live feed. Brittany Hoopes expressed to her Festie Bestie Michael Bruner that she feared the upcoming vote would expose them too much. Specifically, she feared that if Nicole was evicted and Daniel was blindsided again, they’d be the only obvious votes against Nicole he’d see. She hinted it might be best for their personal games if Taylor went instead, and while Michael tried to talk her down, she didn’t seem convinced with Daniel’s history of wins so far that he wouldn’t win HOH next week and target them.

Nicole needs 6 votes to stay, and she theoretically has at least three with Indy, Alyssa, and Daniel for sure. Adding Michael and Brittany to the mix, assuming they can be swayed, gets them to five. After that, they’d either need Jasmine Davis or Terrance Higgins for that sixth vote, and would successfully save Nicole.

Hell, there’s even a reality where if Michael doesn’t go along with the plan, they can still get it done with just Brittany and both Jasmine and Terrance. Let’s also not forget that there could be some Houseguests who wish to throw votes and keep the numbers mysterious, though that seems unlikely with the numbers as tight as they are.

Ultimately, logic dictates for Brittany to stick with The Leftovers, but we’ve seen Big Brother Houseguests make head-scratching moves before. We’ll just have to sit back and see what she does, and be prepared for more chaos if Nicole ends up surviving Thursday’s eviction.