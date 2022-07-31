Big Brother 24: Who Won The Veto In Week 4

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Sunday, July 31st. Read at your own risk!

At this point, I think it's fair to say that Big Brother Season 24 is changing the franchise. This is especially true after two weeks of blindsides and the fact that The Leftovers alliance quickly took over the game in Week 3 following Ameerah Jones’ eviction. Week 4 offered more momentum for the Houseguests of that group, thanks to Monte Taylor’s Head of Household win . But with the veto competition still on the way, there’s always a chance that his plans could be thrown into disarray.

CinemaBlend is tracking the events of the Big Brother house by watching the live feeds (which can be viewed with a Paramount+ subscription .) With this, we’ve learned the results of the veto competition and whether the winner intends to use it. Let’s dive in and talk out some of the drama that might arise as a result of this latest win.

(Image credit: CBS)

Kyle And Daniel Won The Veto

Kyle Capener and Daniel Durston won the veto and as Festie Besties, have the power to save the currently nominated duo, Alyssa Snider and Indy Santos, from the block. Both guys are happy to win but, because they represent two very different alliances, there’s likely going to be some tension in the long run. Kyle intends to use the veto and will likely go through with that plan unless Daniel can somehow convince him not to.

(Image credit: CBS)

Can Daniel Stop Kyle From Using The Veto?

Kyle is part of The Leftovers alliance, and his current plan is to use the veto so that Monte can put Nicole Layog and Taylor Hale on the block. Taylor is also part of that alliance, so the ultimate goal is to vote out Nicole and remove another power player from the opposing side of the house. The only issue with this strategy is that Nicole is one of Daniel’s closest allies, and he’s not going to want to see Nicole leave over their other allies, Alyssa and Indy.

Daniel realizes by now that he and Nicole are currently on the outs within the house. He assured Nicole that he’s going to convince Kyle not to use the veto to remove Alyssa and Indy. The main issue is that if one Bestie wants to use the veto, it will be used. Daniel will need to appeal to Kyle to try and save Nicole and, right now, there’s only a slight chance that he’ll succeed.

One thing I could see happening is Daniel convincing Kyle that they could send Alyssa out of the house this week, which would save Kyle from her uncomfortable advances toward him. Alyssa hasn’t been too subtle about wanting a showmance with the Houseguest, and it’s clear by now that Kyle is pretty much over it. Keeping Alyssa another week means she’ll be much closer to making the jury, which effectively means they’d have to stay in isolation together if they both made it.

I’m not sure Kyle will derail his group’s goal just to get Alyssa out of the house, but I’m sure he’ll be tempted. I think it’ll take more on Daniel's part to prevent the veto from being used, and Nicole’s odds of going home this week are pretty high.