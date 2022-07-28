Big Brother's Janelle Pierzina, Pooch And More Alums React To Daniel's Shocking Scene With Nicole And Taylor

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother episode that aired on Wednesday, July 27th. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 viewers are aware by now of the mistreatment and suffering Taylor Hale went through in the early game. Those following CinemaBlend’s live feed updates of the competition know that some big things happened in recent days, and they all were a result of Houseguests finally standing up for Taylor to support her. It wasn’t until the latest episode that we saw the shocking scene between Nicole Layog, Daniel Durston, and Taylor that led to an alliance. Janelle Pierzina, the recently evicted Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli, and other former Houseguests had big reactions to the disturbing moment.

To recap the moment, Taylor went into the bedroom to console Nicole after the latter found out some news from the production crew about her mother. Because they are “Festie Besties” due to the new twist, Taylor assured Nicole that she understood if Nicole wasn’t in a good place and needed to throw in the towel in regards to the veto competition. Nicole didn’t take the message well, and when she told Daniel, he took it even worse.

Daniel tore into an unsuspecting Taylor by calling her fake and hurled expletives at her while alleging she was responsible for Paloma Aguilar’s unplanned exit. Big Brother fans thought it was a step way over the line, and “BB Queen” Janelle was hoping for an invite to the house so she could confront Daniel:

Daniel is such a punk I want to beat his ass. #BB24July 28, 2022 See more

Janelle knows a little something about tense house moments, given that she was involved in a rare house expulsion , and like many Big Brother fans, she’s fed up with Daniel and Nicole’s antics. They're just two of the offenders who are pushing the anti-Taylor sentiment in the house, and even other Houseguests are fed up with it. For the actual players in Season 24, many are confused by Daniel and Nicole feeling so adamant about gunning after a person who isn’t a threat to anyone’s game. Big Brother 19 winner Josh Martinez shared his own take on them, which wasn’t kind:

Daniel & Nicole are fucking weird #bb24July 28, 2022 See more

Josh is also known for his confrontational nature in Big Brother, so again, his reaction isn’t necessarily off-brand. One Houseguest who most people would agree was not about the drama in Season 23 is Britini D’Angelo, who tore into Nicole and Daniel in about the nicest way possible:

Taylor came from a place of caring for Nicole. PERIOD.I don’t hate anyone in this world. That takes up way too much energy. But Daniel, I VERY much dislike you & your conduct towards Taylor. I’m SO glad America finally got to see your true colors. #BB24July 28, 2022 See more

One would think that Big Brother Houseguests who disagree with the overwhelming number of people would want to shy away from commenting. This is especially true for Season 24 Houseguests who only recently left the game, and yet Pooch weighed in on the situation a little under a week after his eviction. Pooch decided to side with Daniel and Nicole, and wanted viewers to know that they don’t really know all that happens in the game:

Y’all that think you know what happens in that house 24/7 because of live feeds are hysterical 😂😂. Just like on the TV episodes same with the feeds. Producers show you what they WANT you to see.July 28, 2022 See more

Pooch’s response didn’t sit for long before Season 23 Houseguest Brandon “Frenchie” French decided to weigh in. Frenchie, who definitely knows something about regrettable actions in the house after his disastrous HOH , also knows something about accountability. Frenchie tried to give Pooch some advice on Twitter how to proceed as the weeks go on:

You’re right for a millisecond. They don’t see 100%, however as HG’s it’s on us to man up for our actions that we did in the house and stop trying to use this as a shield 🤷🏼‍♂️. The sooner you learn this the better off you’ll be.

Given Pooch and Paloma’s comments after leaving the house , it’s possible that the ongoing narrative of what Taylor did and didn’t do will continue on as more Houseguests from Season 24 exit the game. It’s probable we’ll see them comment sooner than later, especially now that The Leftovers successfully executed their backdoor nomination and seem to be on the verge of sending Ameerah Jones out the door . Ameerah at least seemed more sympathetic to Taylor than Nicole and Daniel, so her take on the whole situation would be interesting.