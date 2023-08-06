Big Brother 25 Spoilers: Who Won The Veto In Week 1, And Will It Be Used?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 25 live feeds streaming for those with Paramount+ subscriptions as of Sunday, August 6th. Read at your own risk!

The games are afoot in Big Brother Season 25, and it's been a wild first act thanks to the Scramble-verse twist. This bizarre week saw four people nominated for eviction at the very start, and then Reilly Smedley was crowned the first Head of Household. CinemaBlend predicted she'd have a headache making a decision on which nominees to pull down, though her troubles may be less taxing after the veto.

Reilly was able to pull down two nominees with her HOH win, and saved Jared Fields and Cory Wurtenberger from eviction. This left Felicia Johnson and Kirsten Elwin on the block, but of course, that may change with the veto. With that said, here's what we know about who won the veto, and what their thoughts are on using it.

Hisam Won The Veto In Week 1

As CinemaBlend verified through live feeds, Hisam Goueli is the first veto winner in Big Brother Season 25, and is feeling pret-t, pret-ty good about it. It doesn't seem as though any Houseguests are necessarily disappointed that he won it, but that's not too unusual for Week 1. As sad as it may be for the first person out, this often is an inconsequential eviction in the grand scheme of the season.

Will Hisam Use The Veto In Week 1?

As of writing, there is one small reason for Hisam to use the Power of Veto. There are already two major alliances in the Big Brother house right now, and Felicia is in Hisam's alliance and up for eviction. Fortunately for her, Kirsten is one of two people in the house with no allegiance to either clan, which is a terrible position to be in Week 1.

Additionally, Kirsten made herself a target by spreading a lot of information around the house. While she seemingly thought this would help her forge some bonds and save herself from eviction, it's had the opposite effect. Now no one feels as though they can trust her, and it's looking like she'll be a near-unanimous eviction during Week 1.

All of this to say, Hisam has signaled he has no reason to use the Power of Veto. I would say that unless Reilly directly asks him to save Kirsten, we're not going to see it happen. It's very clear to everyone in this older group of Houseguests that of the two major alliances forming, neither side is willing to stick out their necks too far and become a target.

The real question now is whether or not Kirsten will permanently leave Big Brother Season 25, or whether some sort of battle-back twist is in the works. After all, this season will feature callbacks to previous years, so I would say there's at least a small chance the first eviction in the game doesn't mean things are completely over for that competitor.

Big Brother Season 25 airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Stream the series online, and of course, be sure to pick up Paramount+ or PlutoTV to watch the live feeds.