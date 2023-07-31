Big Brother Season 25's Cast Reveal Features A Big Change From Previous Years, And I'm Excited

The cast list for Big Brother Season 25 has finally arrived, so we can now get to know each of the hopefuls we'll obsessively watch on live feeds with our Paramount+ subscriptions. 16 fresh faces will compete in a season that will both honor the past and include time travel, so to speak, but there's time to be excited about all of what's coming later. For now, I'm just thrilled looking at the ages of the Houseguests, while noting this year will feature one major change from what we've seen in previous outings.

If you exclude the All-Star Seasons 7 and 22, this will be the largest number of Big Brother Houseguests in the game's history that are aged 30 or over. Red Utley (37), Mecole Hayes (30), Luke Valentine (30), Izzy Gleicher (32), Hisam Goueli (45), Felicia Cannon (63), Cameron Hardin (34), and Bowie Jane (45) account for half of the total Houseguests in the game, and while it might not seem like such a huge shift, it could have big ramificaitons. I know I was told to expect the unexpected, but this was truly something I didn't see coming!

Typically the house age is much younger across the board, and I think we'll see a vibe shift as a result of this casting in a unique way. Here's what has me pumped about so many older Houseguests and what it could mean for this big season.

Older Houseguests Could Mean More Social Gaming And Fewer Romances

Big Brother showmances are great in small doses, but too often, a house can get tied up in hooking up. This can result in the laziest of alliances where couples team up and have numbers just because they're together. While there are no guarantees and clear exceptions in the past, I would say the odds of older Houseguests being in committed relationships above the age of 30 is higher than it would be for the younger participants. Therefore, we'll get people working just a bit harder to forge those bonds and trying to find common ground with their other Houseguests rather than just bonding with the other young and flirty people.

Older Houseguests Having Even Numbers Gives Them A Greater Chance At Winning

It's been a while since we've seen an older Houseguest win Big Brother. The last 30-year-old winner was Season 20's Kaycee Clark, and if you want someone older than 30, we're traveling all the way to Season 8 with "Evel" Dick Donato at 44. As previously mentioned, the house each season typically skews toward a mid-twenties majority, which makes it hard for older Houseguests to fit in. I'm hoping with more of them around this season, that won't be a problem. If that's the case, there's a good chance we'll see a number of them make it deeper into the game.

I’m In My Thirties, So I Like To See People My Age

I can’t speak to the median age of the Big Brother viewer, but I definitely appreciate seeing more Houseguests around my age range this time around. As much as I hate to admit it, I don’t have much in common these days with the 25-and-under crowd, and Season 24 was a major wake-up call for me in that way. With over half the house being millennials or elder millennials, I’m eager to see if I end up relating to these Houseguests more and how others watching will receive it. Who knows, we may find they’re all boring and want the young crowd back next season. I want to find out either way!

Big Brother Season 25 will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, August 2nd, at 8:00 p.m. ET with a live 90-minute move-in premiere. CinemaBlend will stay on the ball with updates on what's going on this season, and hopefully, we'll see some of these 30-something-and-older Houseguests make a big splash in the house.