Big Brother 25's Cirie Is Orchestrating The Season's First Blindside, But Can One Houseguest Prevent Them From Betraying Hisam?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Tuesday, August 15th. Read at your own risk!

Cirie Fields is widely known by fans for being one of the best strategists on reality game show competitions like Survivor and The Traitors, so it's not surprising she's already cooking up something big in Week 2 of Big Brother. Cirie is gathering Houseguests to set up a massive blindside eviction that will betray current ally and HOH Hisam Goueli, but one Houseguest is putting in work in an attempt to try and squash it.

Like so many, CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother online with our Paramount+ subscription and tracking some of the biggest events happening on the live feeds. Right now, there's a big blindside brewing, but it may not happen if Mecole Hayes gets her way. Here's what's happening and how Mecole could interfere with the biggest game move of the season thus far.

(Image credit: CBS)

Cirie Is Gathering Support To Save Reilly And Blindside Hisam

At the beginning of Week 2, Cirie conveyed that she thought targeting Cameron over Reilly would be a smart move, and members of her alliance agreed with her. Hisam was adamant about wanting to target Reilly however, and for a while, many aligned with him felt it best not to rock the boat and just move forward with sending Reilly home.

On Monday night, Cirie began to seriously advocate for Reilly to stay. While sharing her reasoning with (the potentially detrimental) Izzy Gleicher and others, she explained that she felt Reilly would be easier to work with than Cameron and could be someone to help them ultimately take down Hisam. After all, the doctor may be aligned with the group, but he's already amassed three comp wins in two weeks. Does the alliance really want a comp beast who will not compromise his evictions or goals with them?

(Image credit: CBS)

Mecole Is Adamantly Against Betraying Hisam

Most everyone Cirie talked to was on board with her reasoning to save Reilly, save one person. Mecole is very much against the idea of saving Reilly and had a hilarious moment in the storage room trying to understand the logic in it:

meme: the math is not mathing #bb25 pic.twitter.com/BM7uBwcnz4August 15, 2023 See more

As can be seen in the clip above, Mecole is struggling to see the value in this game move. Here's her thought process. The houseguests are sabotaging a member of their alliance to protect a player that's on the other side -- and then trying to take her out the following week? Couldn't they just allow Hisam to evict Reilly and get the same result next week with less work? It seems like an unnecessary game move in Mecole's eyes and one that immediately creates mistrust in their alliance a week after it was formed.

(Image credit: CBS)

Mecole Has A Point, But Can She Be Swayed?

Mecole has a convincing enough argument to share with any Houseguest on board with this plan pause, but she's going up against Cirie Fields. At the end of the day, I see more Houseguests trusting the seasoned reality show player's gut than a Houseguest just getting their start on Big Brother. If Mecole sees the bulk of the alliance is on board with this plan, I don't expect her to be the squeaky wheel and potentially make herself a target. Unless she can draw at least three other Houseguests to her cause, I see this blindside going through.

Viewers will ultimately see what happens as we continue the slow march toward Big Brother's Week 2 eviction on Thursday, August 17th. I understand Mecole's argument but, from an entertainment standpoint, I'm here for the chaos of blindsiding Cameron and Hisam. Here's hoping it works out.