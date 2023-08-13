Big Brother 25: Why Hisam's Chances Of Winning May Not Be So Good After Week 2 Veto Competition

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 13th. Read at your own risk!

Hisam Goueli got off to a solid start at the beginning of Big Brother Season 25. He captured the first veto of the season, making certain that nominations stayed the same. His Head of Household win in Week 2 ensured another week in which the house did precisely what he wanted. Unfortunately, the physician might've jeopardized his chances of winning the $750,000 after the Week 2 veto competition in more ways than one.

CinemaBlend, like so many others, is streaming Big Brother online using a handy Paramount+ subscription and tracking the latest chatter from the live feeds. As we listen in on the house on Sunday following a long period of dropped feeds, let's explain why it feels like Hisam's chances of winning are fading fast.

Hisam Won The Week 2 Veto

Hisam's competitive dominance continues in Week 2, as viewers learned the HOH secured his second veto win as well. This means he has full control over his week and will likely keep his nominations of Reilly Smedley and Cameron Hardin the same. It's definitely clear that Hisam likes having control of the game, and the only way to hold onto that is with constant victories.

Unfortunately, when a player racks up wins early on, that almost guarantees that everyone else in a given Big Brother season will debate on how to get them out of the game swiftly. Hisam essentially put a major target on his back with this latest win and, if he evicts Reilly as he plans and becomes the only other person in the house to win a major competition, that mark will get even larger.

Hisam Is Rubbing His Alliance The Wrong Way With His Refusal To Be Flexible With Week 2's Target

Many aligned with Hisam were psyched when he won the veto, but Houseguests are growing sour after conversations about changing the target. Cirie Fields and others believe it's a better move to eliminate Cameron over Reilly. That's, frankly, because the strategy benefits their personal games more. It hasn't been expressed that way to Hisam, of course. He's interested in keeping Cameron, because he believes he'll be an ally for him after surviving the block.

I can certainly understand Hisam's reasoning but, when the majority of the alliance is pushing for a target and you're being stubborn and pushing in the other direction, that doesn't bode well. Many Houseguests tend to forget the safety of the Head of Household doesn't last forever, and Hisam's not taking the thoughts and feelings of others he's aligned with into consideration. There's already chatter from Cirie and Izzy Gleicher about backdooring him next week, which is awful for the guy, considering they're among his strongest allies. It begs the question of whether Hisam's need for control is overshadowing the realization that when it comes to his game, it doesn't really matter which person goes home.

Week 3 Will Likely Make Hisam A Major Target For Eviction

As mentioned, people in Hisam's own alliance are discussing backdooring him next week, and that sets the stage for Big Brother's Handful alliance to finally score a win. It's possible that any one of those members could do the dirty work for the Bye Bye Bitches and Professors alliance and get Hisam evicted.

Even if someone within those two aforementioned alliances won the HOH, they could also backdoor Hisam with little consequence. We're in the pre-juror phase of the game, so he wouldn't determine the winner of the game if ousted soon. It's also not like there'll be much blowback if everyone is on board with getting out Hisam. He's in a bad spot right now and, if he doesn't turn his situation around or try to show he's able to compromise or work with the people he's aligned with, his days are numbered.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET.