Big Brother 25: Who Won The Week 2 HOH, Who Is At Risk, And Who Is Trapped In The 'Nether Region'

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 11th. Read at your own risk!

Week 2 in the Big Brother house is officially underway, and it'll be hard to match the chaos that unfolded toward the end of Week 1. Kirsten Elwin was evicted despite Luke Valentine's expulsion for a racial slur, and when Julie checked the house at the end of the episode, everyone was missing. Fortunately, the Houseguests reappeared later that night on the live feeds to those watching with a Paramount+ subscription, and we learned about who the new Head of Household is, who is at risk this week, and who is trapped in the "Nether Region."

CinemaBlend can confirm the identity of the new HOH, as well as some other details that were spilled throughout the night while most of the world slept. Here's what's going on and how the next few days may play out based on conversations had in the house in the wee hours of the morning.

(Image credit: CBS)

Hisam Won The Week 2 Head Of Household

Fresh off being the first veto winner of the season, Hisam Goueli is now Big Brother 25's Week 2 HOH. The challenge took place in the Scary-verse, and it seemed as though the Houseguests were not immediately aware during the competition which of them was going to be the winner. Hisam's win is a big advantage for the Bye Bye Bitches and The Professors' alliance and bad news for The Handful based on what he's saying. Hisam wants the older Houseguests to have an advantage, which means targeting the younger members of The Handful.

(Image credit: CBS)

Reilly And Cameron Are Likely To Be Nominated

Hisam has a reputation as a straight shooter in the Big Brother house, so I'm inclined to believe him when he told Felicia Johnson his top targets. He listed Week 1 Head of Household Reilly Smedley as his first option and Cameron Hardin as the number two option. He also listed Matt Klotz as a potential third option, but the conversation mainly revolved around Reilly and Cameron.

Reilly was listed as Hisam's first option for eviction, likely because it would result in the least amount of blood on his hands. With that being said, I think most of the Big Brother Houseguests he's aligned with will push for Cameron to go home over Reilly. Reilly is better connected with quite a few people in his alliances whereas Cameron is not, so expect to hear his name come up a lot this week in conversations for eviction.

(Image credit: CBS)

Jared Is Trapped The Nether Region

Jared Fields came in second in the Head of Household competition, but unfortunately, that meant he was trapped in the Nether Region. As of Friday night, he was not in the Big Brother house and there's no indicator of when he will return and what his absence means.

Big Brother's Luke Valentine Breaks Silence Following Expulsion From Season 25 (Image credit: CBS) The expelled Houseguest shared some thoughts.

One tidbit of information that was revealed is that Jared's absence may potentially impact the entire house. Perhaps the house will have to sacrifice something to get Jared back, or he will be granted a power of some sort that has a negative impact on the Houseguests. We'll have to wait and see and see if Jared finds his way back into the house in the coming days the same way Cory Wurtenberger did.

Beyond that, it feels as though Week 2 of Big Brother will largely be a normal week compared to the Scramble-verse twist in Week 1. After the chaos of the opening days of the game, I'm ready for a bit of normalcy.

Big Brother airs on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. Watch the show online and check out the live feeds on Paramount+ or watch a free ad-supported version over on Pluto TV.