Why Big Brother 25's Izzy Could Be Cirie's Worst Nightmare Going Forward

Warning! The following contains spoilers from Big Brother's live feeds as of Monday, August 7th, 2023. Read at your own risk!

Week 1 of Big Brother Season 25 is underway and, so far, Cirie Fields has done a solid job of keeping a target off her back. Reilly Smedley used her first Head Of Household to pull Fields' son, Jared, off the block. Also, Hisam Goueli's veto win seems to have put Cirie in a position that'll keep her from being backdoored this week. With that said, the Survivor legend is facing a major issue that's starting to grow, and it turns out it's related to one of her biggest allies, Izzy Gleicher, who could become Cirie's worst nightmare.

Izzy and Cirie formed a strong bond during the first night in the house, though some fans streaming Big Brother online using a Paramount+ subscription might say the pow-wow was out of necessity. Let's talk about the events of the past few days and why Izzy might end up being the reason Cirie leaves the game, intentionally or not.

(Image credit: CBS)

Izzy Knows Cirie And Jared Are Related

One important factor to consider about Izzy and Cirie's alliance is that it's vital for the former and Jared to maintain. Big Brother revealed in the second episode that Izzy, a Survivor superfan who might've guessed the big, Survivor-related twist if she wasn't sequestered, immediately recognized Jared as Cirie's son after seeing him on her Instagram page. On the live feeds, Izzy told Jared and Cirie she would remain mum on the familial info that none of the other Houseguests seemed to know. In her diary room session, however, Gleicher said this:

I fully have power over him and Cirie now because I truly think I'm the only person in the house who knows.

Izzy hasn't tried to order Cirie or Jared around or anything like that, but it is interesting that she shared those kinds of sentiments in the Big Brother diary room. She clearly feels the information can be used as leverage over the mother and son. That has me thinking she could very well use it against them, if she finds herself in a bad spot in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: CBS)

Izzy Keeps Making Alliance Moves Without Consulting Fellow Members

Izzy is ready to play Big Brother, but that mentality is not always a good thing right out of the gate. As of writing, the house is evenly split between two majority alliances, with a few Houseguests serving as free agents for either side to pull over. Izzy has been doing her part in trying to woo members of the opposing side to her "Bye Bye Bitches" alliance including Felicia Johnson, Jared, Cirie, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes. However, Izzy hasn't really discussed her attempt with anyone in the alliance until she's taken those shots.

Speaking on behalf of an alliance without consulting fellow members is a common and potentially disastrous game move in BB. For one, there's always the risk of exposing an alliance to those outside of one -- without fully knowing where another person's allegiances lie. Cirie knows this and has been deliberately selective about who her allies work with and invite into the group. If Izzy keeps randomly pulling in Houseguests like Cory Wurtenberger and more, it'll cause some problems for Cirie and others.

(Image credit: CBS)

Izzy's Constant Game Talk Is Putting A Bigger Spotlight On Cirie

Another downside of constant game talk is that others in the Big Brother house naturally begin to take notice. Jag Bains was in the HOH room with Reilly last night, discussing a potential backdoor for Izzy specifically because of how much she's running around and talking to people (via @BB_Updates):

Jag- Let's backdoor Izzy. Kirsten is going to be loyal to whoever saves her. Reilly- Dude, no. We cant do that this week. Jag- Why? Reilly- Are you suicidal? I am thinking yes eventually but not this week. I would go home next if I do that. Jag- You're right #BB25August 7, 2023 See more

If members of the other majority alliance, known as The Handful, are already plotting to backdoor Izzy, it's only a matter of time before she's in the hot seat. This means Izzy could decide to flip on Cirie and Jared to save her game. Or the Handful could ultimately realize it makes more sense to backdoor the legendary reality show contestant instead of Izzy.

Frankly, it's hard to say at this stage whether Cirie can rein Izzy in and right her mistakes or if the damage is already done. It does seem, however, that she's done more harm to Cirie's game than good and, if she does exit in the next few weeks, I wouldn't be the least bit surprised if Izzy is involved in some way.

Big Brother airs new episodes on CBS on Sundays and Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET and live eviction episodes on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule. Live feeds are available through a subscription to Paramount+, or you can by pick up a Pluto TV account as a free ad-supported alternative.