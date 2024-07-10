Big Brother 26 House Reveal: 3 Big Things I Think We Should Pay More Attention To

The Big Brother Season 26 premiere is just around the corner, and after speculating about the techy logo and various teases regarding A.I., we finally received confirmation the house is themed to lean into the biggest new trend out there. BB A.I. will, I'm sure, shape the game in many ways, but before we use a Paramount+ subscription or Pluto TV to glue ourselves to the live feeds, let's drill down on some of the finer details of this new house.

There's not much time to go before the premiere is here and we have more answers than a Chat GPT response, but Big Brother fans are a different breed. We want all the answers before they're available, and I think some surprises are hidden in plain sight when looking closely at these three details.

(Image credit: CBS)

There Are 19 Beds (HOH Included) In The House

One of the first details sticking out to people is that there are nineteen beds, including the HOH room. This is strange because there are typically only sixteen Houseguests in a season of Big Brother, though that number has varied in the past.

It's possible that there are more players than expected, even if the premiere does originally show the standard sixteen. With that said, CinemaBlend's Kelly Bambrick noted that there are only sixteen seats at the main table where nominations take place, so maybe these beds are just there to present more options for people to sleep.

(Image credit: CBS)

There's A Robot With A Camera In Its Head

Move over Zingbot and your offensive remarks to Houseguests, there may be a new robot in the house. I stumbled upon the robot pictured above, which was mixed in with the house photos, and clocked the camera inside its head. I could see it being capable of monitoring the Houseguests, or maybe even being able to communicate with them!

Then again, I know nothing about robotics and whether that thing is wired well enough to do any of that so it could just be an elaborate decoration by the props department and I'd be none the wiser. Still, I'm hoping this robot will be a part of the season and maybe even a secret house guest. I want an A.I. Houseguest really bad so I'm hoping this season delivers.

(Image credit: CBS)

There Are New Areas, And Unseen Rooms

We noticed there's a new sitting area in front of where Houseguests are usually evicted, which will no doubt leave new opportunities for more iconic quotes and conversations between players. We also noticed that there are rooms we typically see in Big Brother that are not shown yet.

For example, the past few seasons have featured a workout room, and there's usually a nook area near the bathroom filled with seats for people to sit in and talk. Why are these sections unseen, and what could it mean for the season? Perhaps nothing, but we'll have to wait and see!

Big Brother Season 26 kicks off on CBS with a two-night premiere on Wednesday, July 17th and Thursday, July 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the new season, and when the live feeds are down, be sure to check out the brand-new BB 24/7 channel on Pluto TV.