The Amazing Race Season 38 Is Allegedly Casting A Lot Of Big Brother Players, And As A Fan I Have One Major Complaint

I have to talk about this.

Julie Chen Moonves and Phil Keoghan side-by-side on Big Brother and The Amazing Race, respectively.
(Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS/Kit Karzen)

The Amazing Race Season 37 is currently airing )with a big change worked in) amid the 2025 TV schedule. For those already looking ahead, the CBS reality series is hard at work on Season 38 and a big crossover. It's not uncommon for Big Brother to jet around the world and compete for glory under the watchful eye of host Phil Keoghan. However, the next season of Race will allegedly feature cast that'll see every team have former Houseguest.

Given they were locked in a house with no contact with the outside world, I guess it's only fitting former Big Brother stars get to travel the world and compete on The Amazing Race. Keoghan seemed to drop a not-so-subtle hint about the reveal as he talked about the start of Season 38 in a video shared to Instagram:

"Out of the house," followed by a key, seems like an obvious link to the Big Brother franchise, and sources are reporting on the chosen cast members, as they are spotted at the airport and making their way across The Amazing Race's challenges during filming. As a longtime fan of BB, who frequently watches previous seasons with a Paramount+ subscription, I have one major complaint regarding who was selected.

Chelsie Baham posing on finale night after her win

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Which Former Big Brother Houseguests Are Rumored To Be Joining The Amazing Race Season 38?

Instagram insider @RealityTV_Fan shared the alleged cast for The Amazing Race Season 38, including the Big Brother Houseguests who would be a part of it. Take a look at the cast below, which features three former BB winners and other memorable players:

  • Tucker [BB26] & Eric (Brothers)
  • Angela [BB26] & Lexi (Mother/Daughter)
  • Rubina [BB26] & Kristine (Sisters)
  • Chelsie [BB26] & Jack (Father/Daughter)
  • Jag [BB25] & Jas (Brothers)
  • Kyland [BB23] & Taylor [BB24] (Dating)
  • Izzy [BB25] & Paige (Engaged)
  • Turner [BB24] & Megan (Married)
  • Natalie [BB18] & Stephanie (Sisters)
  • Joseph [BB24]& Adam (Brothers)
  • Kat [BB21] & Alex (Dating)
  • Enzo [BB12/22] & Giacomo (Brothers)
  • Hannah [BB23] & Simone (Sisters)

I love seeing record-breaking winner Jag Bains on the list as well as fellow champions Taylor Hale and Chelsie Baham. That said, there's something a little weird about this list, and it's not just the fact that real-life partners Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe are on separate teams.

Tucker smiling after his eviction in Big Brother

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

The Major Complaint I Have As A Big Brother Fan With This Cast

It may be because I'm spoiled by The Traitors finding the biggest Big Brother legends and exposing them for being awful at the game, but there's a serious lack of classic BB representation on the alleged cast of The Amazing Race Season 38. Ten of the teams competing have a Houseguest from the past three seasons of the show and, while I understand it's the most recent seasons, where are all the classic players fans have come to love?

Enzo Palumbo is the oldest veteran of the bunch as a Season 12 Big Brother Houseguest, but even that is skewed, considering he was on Season 22 as part of the dreaded All-Stars sequel season. So many seasons with popular Houseguests are left out of this lineup entirely, and that's so shocking. As someone who watched Season 16 for the first time a while back, I'm floored no one from that beloved cast is involved.

There's no time to fix it (assuming this casting is legit) with the season already underway. Still, I do hope that if The Amazing Race does more seasons like this in the future, the producers will look to spread out casting choices more rather than stack so many people from the same season together. I'm sure I'll still enjoy the season when it does premiere, but I'm just a little down about not being able to see more of my favorites from previous seasons in the mix.

Catch new episodes of Season 37 of The Amazing Race on CBS on Wednesdays starting at 9:30 p.m. ET. Big Brother fans should tune in now to get a feel for the other series if they've never watched and prepare for the next season in advance.

