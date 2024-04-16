Big Brother's Cory Wurtenberger Shares Thoughts On Why His Relationship With America Lopez Survived When Others Typically Don't

Showmances come and go in Big Brother but, for every few couples that split, one typically seems to endure long after the show, and Season 25 was no exception. Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz didn't last, and Jared Fields and Blue Kim went their separate ways as well. However, America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger are still going strong. So what's their secret? Well, Cory provided some insight into, and surprisingly, his logic involves fans.

Cory told CinemaBlend that America was the "only thing" that kept him sane during the game, but what about now that they're outside the walls of the infamous Big Brother house? The couple caught up with The Exclusive With Sharon Tharp to talk about their relationship and why they've lasted, during which Wurtenberger said:

I think honestly, what made America and I work as opposed to some other showmances is like, America and I like each other...In the house, out the house, so I think that's a big barrier. Also, I think like, there's a weird dynamic where, fortunately, America and I's supporters have a lot of overlap. It's like the Venn diagram is just a circle. So I think it must be weird if you're in a showmance where like, it's like dueling fan bases. That probably adds another level of stress where me and America are basically going through the same stuff together.

Cory and America credit their shared fanbases for making the relationship easier, though they added that having a committed audience watching your every move does put more pressure on them to succeed. I'm unsure if it's the same amount of pressure they felt to flip the house when they collaborated to backdoor Izzy Gleicher, ahead of a Week 6 eviction. However, it's fair to say that what the two are engaged in now is no far different from a game.

It should be noted that being a likable Big Brother couple is not necessarily the secret to a lasting relationship. Let's not forget that Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were among the most memorable showmances of all time. Eventually though, they ended their engagement and found love elsewhere years after the show.

With that said, one could imagine a supportive fanbase doesn't act as a hindrance to a showmance. One has to think it was a struggle when Season 23's Derek Xiao and Claire Rehfuss confirmed their relationship after their time on the show. At that point, a number of fans pushed for Derek to date Hannah Chaddha. Despite the mixed reaction to their relationship initially, the couple are still together and even won The Amazing Race together.

Neither Cory Wurtenberger nor America Lopez won Big Brother Season 25, which is available to stream right now with a Paramount+ subscription. Despite that, they played a key role in dismantling the dominant alliance run by Cirie Fields, which ultimately paved the way for Jag Bains to win. While both confirmed they still hang out with the winner, it's fair to say they wish either of them had won. Yet I wonder what their relationship would be like now if either won the prize money. Would it be the same? It's probably best not to ask the questions that we'll never know the answer to, but I would've loved to see how this relationship would've played out had Cory and America been forced to align against one another at the end.

