Big Brother Season 25 Is Switching Up Its Endgame With A Surprise Live Episode, But I Still Have Questions

Big Brother Season 25 is in its end stages, and before too long, we'll see which Houseguest will walk out the winner. This cycle has been all over the place with twists, turns, and changes to the format, so it's only a little surprising that another unexpected element will shake up the final week of the game. Some totally live moments will work their way into the mix, and I have a lot of questions about what it means for the game's end.

As it turns out, Big Brother's finale week will hinge on two live episodes. The news came from journalist Mike Bloom, who learned as much during a recent interview with host Julie Chen Moonves. Moonves revealed that Sunday night will boast a live Final Four eviction, Tuesday will be the "lookback" episode, and the finale will happen on Thursday. It's quite a shift from the usual formula, so I have some questions.

(Image credit: CBS)

Will The Live Final Four Eviction Air At 10:00 p.m. ET?

I'm sure I'm not alone when I say that Big Brother shifting Sunday episodes to 10:00 p.m. ET has been exhausting, which I predicted would be an issue. It's hard to blame any early rising viewers who chose to read up on HOH winners while saving DVR'd episodes for Monday mornings. That said, a live Final Four eviction is quite a big deal, and the kind of occasion I'd wager many would sooner tune in for if they can. It's not often we see Julie on television outside of Thursdays on Big Brother, so no doubt this will be one to watch.

As such, I can only hope that CBS will shift the schedule around just a bit so that fans who aren't able to stay up late on Sunday can at least see the live eviction before sitting through Yellowstone's Season 1 finale. There are no answers on possible time changes yet, but given the wild popularity Yellowstone has had CBS, I'd think the network would take caution shifting it too far out of its timeslot.

(Image credit: CBS)

Is This Change Part Of The Big Rumor Regarding The Finale?

I've been watching Big Brother online with my Paramount+ subscription, but also following the rumors popping up about changes in the format related to the multiverse twist in Season 25. One popular rumor surfaced from @TheSpoilerGirl1 that pointed to a situation with three Houseguests in the finale voting stage rather than two. Perhaps the point of a Sunday live episode is to set up that reveal and let the remaining Houseguests know after that the final trio will all have a chance to win.

It's a possibility, but it's also worth noting that there's still enough time after this live episode for a proper Final Two finale to happen. Big Brother could show Part 1 of the Final HOH competition on Tuesday's "Lookback" episode, while then allowing Part 2 to unfold on finale night. This is to say, in no way does this schedule change guarantee that rumor to be true, but I would be on the lookout for at least one more multiverse twist accompanying this unexpected schedule change showing up so late in the game.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays at 10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and on Thursdays at 9:00 p.m. ET. The fun is still rolling on over on the live feeds for anyone with Paramount+, but those that don't can watch an ad-supported version on Pluto TV.