Big Brother Season 28's Live Feeds Finally Have A Premiere Date, And I Have Mixed Feelings

Big Brother Season 28's premiere date is coming up on the 2026 TV schedule, and while we still have no idea who is involved or whether we'll get returning Houseguests, we now know when to expect the live feeds. It's looking like we won't have to wait to watch the Houseguests around the clock with my Paramount+ subscription as long as I thought, but I do have mixed feelings.

Thanks to a promo from Pluto TV, we now know that the Big Brother live feeds will kick off on Friday, July 10th at 9:00 p.m. ET (via @BBigBrotherBuzz). In short, it's not immediately after the premiere, but it is much sooner than I and many others speculated. Still, I have so many other questions now.

Big Brother Season 28's Live Feeds Begin One Day After The First Part Of The Premiere

Big Brother kicks off with a 90-Minute premiere on Thursday, July 9th, which means the live feeds will turn on just a little under a full day after the season begins. Ideally, I'd love to see them turn on shortly after the Thursday premiere airs on the West Coast, as we've seen in previous seasons.

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Ultimately, however, I'm fine with only waiting a day on the live feeds. The first days of the feeds are so vital for fans to see if they want the full context of which Houseguests are aligned at the start, and all the drama that surfaces in the opening moments. While we will likely miss the aftermath of the nominees being chosen, we'll have the feeds by the time the veto competition starts. Assuming, of course, that the theme and twist don't change the rules, and that's not happening in the first week.

Also, are we ever going to learn why Big Brother was testing a livestream for the show on YouTube? Maybe we're finally getting a jury house camera, in preparation for a Battle Back? I can only hope.

What Does This Mean For Sundays?

What's extra interesting about how Big Brother intends to roll out the live feeds for Season 28 is that Julie Chen Moonves has already hyped that the next episode after the premiere, which will air on Sunday, will be a huge and exciting episode (via TVInsider). It was because of that that many assumed the live feeds would not start until Sunday, as turning on live feeds could spoil the surprise of what's on the way.

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For example, if Big Brother Season 28 is featuring some of the returning Houseguests we've seen rumored and they weren't revealed until Sunday's episode, people who watched the live feeds would already know they're involved. While not everyone watches the live feeds, those who do often tend to share spoilers on social media, so word would even reach the casual fans pretty fast unless they were living under a rock.

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All this to say, we're still largely in the dark as of writing for what Big Brother Season 28 will be about. I would expect, however, that within the next couple of days we'll get a house reveal and confirmation about how the twists will work and what the names of participating Houseguests are. At least, I hope that's the case, because I'm trying to get my fantasy league for BB started!

As mentioned, Big Brother returns to CBS with Season 28 on Thursday, July 9th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, we'll have more answers by then, but as Julie Chen Moonves likes to say, "Expect the unexpected!"