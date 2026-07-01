Big Brother Season 28's House Features Time Travel, But One Detail Could Tell Us More

Big Brother Season 28's premiere date is rapidly approaching on the 2026 TV schedule, but that's not soon enough for its most dedicated fans. It's a good thing, then, that CBS was kind enough to give CinemaBlend and others a first look at the house for this season, and it confirms the heavily speculated theme. I'm a big fan, and I think I spot one detail that may tell us more than what we've been told.

Get ready for a trek across time, because the BB Time Trip is taking Houseguests on a journey across different eras. Take a look at the gallery below, which features a design inspired by various decades of the past and future: