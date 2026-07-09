Big Brother 28's Julie Chen Moonves Revealed A Random House Item Is Important, And I Have Theories

The 2026 TV schedule has finally revealed Big Brother Season 28's premiere date, and it wouldn't be the start of the season without one more vague hint from Julie Chen Moonves. The host did an interview about the house and how the Lazy Susans in the kitchen are more important this season than we may assume.

Julie gave a house tour to CBS Mornings in a new video, where she also dropped the reveal that all is not as it appears when it comes to those two spiral discs on the roundtable. Here's what she had to say specifically:

This Lazy Susan? She not lazy [smiles]. She not lazy at all, that's all I can say. It has a lot to do with the twist.

It's wild to see Julie show more personality than her typical "ChenBot" persona on Big Brother, but I digress. She revealed ahead of the premiere that the Lazy Susans seen below are part of the season's Time Trip twist, but I'm not exactly sure we can figure out how based on what we've seen so far:

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(Image credit: Aimee Santos/CBS)

Fortunately, as someone who has previously already clocked an item that could have some relevance in the BB 28 house, I have some theories. Here's what I'm thinking so far, though, as always, I'll defer to the motto that we should always "expect the unexpected."

Food Challenges Are Coming Back

Lazy Susans on a table, in my mind, are often a place where food is placed. We also know that Big Brother Season 28's big theme involves time travel, so maybe a long-gone element from early seasons is making a comeback! Could we possibly see Food Challenges make a big return?

For the uninitiated, Food Challenges were a weekly competition in which the Houseguests had to play a game that dictated which groceries they'd receive for the week. Because not every item was guaranteed, there'd be times when they'd hit the jackpot and get a full buffet of items, and other times when they'd get all bread and veggies with no meat. Of all the ways Big Brother could nod at the past, I'd love to see this twist return the most.

Slop Items Will Rotate Week To Week

Slop is such a hot-button issue in recent seasons of Big Brother, with fans complaining it rarely has a meaningful impact on the season. Either we make slop interesting again, or do away with it, and while there are those on the site who prefer the latter, I think the show should consider shaking things up.