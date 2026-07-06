Big Brother 28 Is Using YouTube In An Awesome Way I Didn't See Coming

Big Brother Season 28 is keeping the surprises coming ahead of its arrival on the 2026 TV schedule. We have new news that the cast reveal is imminent, and what's more, the CBS reality series is offering another way to watch live feeds without the use of a Paramount+ subscription. So what's going on, and how is YouTube involved?

A new release from Big Brother has confirmed the cast reveal will be coming on Tuesday, July 7th at 5 p.m. ET. In an unprecedented Big Brother: Broveal, however, the new cast will be revealed via a video hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, as she also gives a tour of the Season 28 house. Additionally, the live feeds will be available on YouTube, though it'll be a bit different for those used to using Paramount+ or the ad-supported option on Pluto TV.

YouTube Will Feature Big Brother's Live Feeds (But There's A Catch)

For the first time, YouTube will be a new home for Big Brother Season 28's live feeds. There is a catch, however, in that these feeds will only be available for a limited time. Users will be able to immediately access them after episodes of the show as well as the new and improved Big Brother: Unlocked. They'll only be available for a limited time, however, so anyone who gets hooked will eventually need to get Paramount+ or Pluto TV.

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The interesting part of this is that it says the feeds will go live after every episode of Big Brother. As someone who lives in the Eastern Time Zone, I'm used to the live feeds being down on Thursdays until the live-eviction episode airs on the West Coast. Could this mean YouTube will have immediate access to the feeds on Thursdays? If so, I would love that, but we'll have to see if that's the case.

I'm Hype For A Cast Reveal Video, And Hope It Continues In Future Seasons

I do have to say that while I'm used to the usual method of the cast list being released in a post, I'm totally on board with the idea of seeing it in a more produced fashion. It helps build hype before the premiere, which will just be a little over forty-eight hours later on CBS.