Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The HOH In Week 7, How The House Was Split, And Who Might Get Nominated

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Friday, August 19th. Read at your own risk!

Taylor Hale’s Head of Household week didn’t go exactly the way she wanted, but The Leftovers managed to escape the week with their alliance still intact by sending Indy Santos to the jury house. Big Brother then threw a curveball at the Houseguests with the announcement that the house would be split into two equal teams. That new wrinkle will apparently set up a double eviction unlike any we’ve seen before. Can The Leftovers escape this week with everyone still in the game?

Big Brother fans with Paramount+ subscriptions have been able to keep track of the biggest events of the game so far, and while we saw the result of the HOH during the latest episode, we know now how the house is split up this week. Here’s how things shook out, and who might be the targets this week as two separate games play out concurrently.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Bruner Is The Brochella HOH

Michael Bruner can’t stop, and won’t stop winning competitions. His second HOH win should more than solidify his case for winning the game if the previous HOH and his four veto wins didn’t do that already. Again, I can’t imagine he’ll see the end of the game with the impressive streak of wins he’s amassed , but with so much on the line this week, he really had no choice but to win. Michael picked his Houseguests for Brochella, and will live inside the house with the following:

Brittany Hoopes

Jasmine Davis

Monte Taylor

Taylor Hale

(Image credit: CBS)

Terrance Higgins Is The Dyre Fest HOH

Terrance Higgins won his first competition in Big Brother, likely making it his most important one yet. Though he lost to Michael in the final round of the competition, Terrance won the honor of being the other HOH this week for Dyre Fest. He’ll be roughing it outside the house with the following cohorts:

Alyssa Snider

Joseph Abdin

Kyle Capener

Matt Turner

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Will Be The Targets This Week?

If The Leftovers decide to stay loyal to their plan before this unexpected twist, the targets should be clear. Terrance can’t be nominated as HOH, but Alyssa and Jasmine are both perfectly positioned for eviction this week. This is especially true for Jasmine, who would probably need to win the veto to save herself this week.

The only saving grace I could see for Jasmine is if Michael realizes it won't play to his benefit to stick with The Leftovers anymore. After all, the closer they get to evicting the other side of the house, the closer he gets to the reality that he’s the biggest target left to evict. With Brittany as a close ally, I could see them potentially looping in Jasmine and trying to backdoor either Monte or Taylor, depending on who’s on the block. Keep in mind, as long as Brittany is voting, he’d have the power to break the tie if it’s a split decision.

Terrance winning HOH means Alyssa is the only non-Leftovers option available to evict. Kyle Capener already stuck his neck out once for his showmance when he refused to use the veto despite Taylor wanting him to , and I think it’s silly not to think he’d do it again. Assuming Joseph and and Turner can’t convince Terrance to put them up, this should be an interesting week for all things Dyre Fest, even if The Leftovers somehow escape the week without casualties.