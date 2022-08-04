Will Big Brother 24's Latest Showmance Derail The Leftovers' Plans?

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother episode that aired on Wednesday, August 3rd. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother Season 24 is on the eve of another eviction, and while it’s looking pretty clear at this stage that Nicole Layog isn’t going to outlast Tayor Hale , there are other major storylines going on elsewhere. CinemaBlend is tracking the game on the live feeds with our Paramount+ subscription , and that paired with what we learned in the latest episode has us wondering about the latest showmance.

Kyle Capener and Alyssa Snider were flirting in the latest episode, and that flirting alone was enough for Kyle to discreetly derail The Leftovers’ plan to take out Alyssa this week. All they had to do was not use the veto, which Kyle won alongside Daniel Durston .

The plan seemed safe until Daniel believed Week 4 Head of Household Monte Taylor was trying to use reverse psychology in telling him Nicole would go home if he used the veto. Daniel didn’t seem convinced and believed that Monte was actually trying to protect Taylor because the votes weren’t there. The alliance had asked Kyle to try and ensure Daniel he shouldn’t use the veto, but as Kyle confessed in his post-veto Diary Room sessions in the latest episode, he didn’t try that hard:

I have to play dumb with Daniel. He’s about to help me take down my showmance Alyssa. So, I don’t have to worry about her on the block, and unfortunately for him, he’s about to make one of the dumbest moves in Big Brother history and backdoor his best friend Nicole…I actually get the best of both worlds in this situation. I look good to Alyssa because I saved her, and I technically didn’t go against what The Leftover alliance wanted. Now, Operation Backdoor Nicole can proceed as planned.

Fortunately, Kyle didn’t have to transparently protect Alyssa too much in this instance. Daniel was already leaning towards using the veto anyway, so all Kyle had to do was not tell him he was going to get Nicole evicted, and the plan went off without a hitch.

Since that incident, however, Kyle and Alyssa have gotten a lot closer. Live feeders saw them kiss recently, and since then, we’ve seen a lot of awkward conversations between them about some intimate stuff. In short, this showmance seems to be developing into a romance, and those don’t bode well for Houseguests in Big Brother.

This is especially true for Kyle, who is part of a Leftovers group that would preferably take out everyone outside of their own group before picking off each other. Alyssa is not a part of the alliance and as such, will likely be targeted in the coming weeks. If Kyle was willing to defy his team for Alyssa this week, imagine what he’ll do post-kiss.

Protecting Alyssa is dangerous for Kyle’s game and could jeopardize the very high-ranking spot he holds in the group for the time being. Kyle is also a part of the “Pound” alliance, which consists of Kyle, Joseph Abdin, Monte, and Matt Turner. He has extra insulation from within the alliance, but his connection to Alyssa could make some see him as expendable. Or worse, it may cause Kyle to break up The Leftovers and start forming another group. Considering that he co-founded The Leftovers with Joseph, I think he could pull it off. Will Kyle stay loyal to his alliance or risk it all for romance?