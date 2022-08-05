Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won Head Of Household In Week 5, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother Season 24 live feeds as of Friday, August 5th. Read at your own risk!

Nicole Layog’s inevitable eviction was a mic drop moment for The Leftovers, and a statement eviction that showed they are the current dominant alliance in Big Brother Season 24. Nicole’s exit will make life easier for Taylor Hale at least, but there’s still work to be done as Daniel Durston and other stragglers are left in the house to potentially win the Head of Household and pick off The Leftovers’ numbers. As such, the HOH this week was just as important for everyone in the house as last week’s, and one that might alter the course of the game.

CinemaBlend has been tracking the events of the game with our Paramount+ subscription and can confirm the identity of the Week 5 HOH. Here’s who is running the house this week, and who they might nominate for eviction in the coming days.

(Image credit: CBS)

Michael Is The Week 5 Head Of Household

Michael Bruner might not have been on anyone’s shortlist in the preseason for the title of “comp beast,” but with three veto wins and now his first Head of Household victory, he’s definitely earned the title. I think he might be playing things a bit too risky with racking up so many competition wins so early in the game even if the first Veto win was out of necessity , but with the way things currently are, he shouldn’t be anyone’s target in the coming weeks. For now, he and Festie Bestie Brittany Hoopes can breathe easy, because they’re safe this week.

(Image credit: CBS)

Who Michael Might Nominate This Week

When the live feeds returned to Paramount+, Big Brother fans got a sense of where Michael’s head is at and how he will run his HOH week. The first thing he stated was that Taylor wouldn’t see the nomination block, which also would exempt her new Festie Besties, Indy Santos and Alyssa Snider, from nomination. Michael also indicated to Kyle Capener that he’s not interested in nominating Kyle and Daniel Durston, at least at the very start.

It’s possible Michael is mulling a plan to backdoor Daniel, but with all of Daniel’s closest allies now evicted (and seeing the backlash from Big Brother fans for their actions), he doesn’t seem like much of a threat at the moment especially after he effectively sent home his closest ally Nicole by using the veto. Michael might look to target other players outside of The Leftovers like Jasmine Davis or Terrance Higgins, who have bigger connections with other Leftovers players than him.

Now isn’t necessarily the time to make moves to split The Leftovers alliance, but Michael and others might certainly begin to wonder how to best advance their game and prevent being steamrolled by their current allies once there is no one else on the outside to target. The best option for Michael is to protect key people on the outside of things now, in hopes of pulling them closer if and when The Leftovers disband. My gut instinct is we’ll see Jasmine or Terrance targeted this week, but we’ll just have to wait and see.