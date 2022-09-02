Big Brother Spoilers: Who Won The HOH In Week 9, And Who They Might Nominate

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Thursday, September 1st. Read at your own risk!

Big Brother 24 is racing towards the end stage of the game, and after Kyle’s exit due to Houseguests learning about his racial bias , it’s hard to say where allegiances lie. In short, this is a week where it seems like anyone could go home, and the only assured safety is winning the Head of Household and taking out another key target.

CinemaBlend is tracking the events of the game with a Paramount+ subscription , and we now know who will be running the house in Week 9. Here’s how it all shook out, and who is at the greatest risk of eviction in the coming week as a result.

Michael Bruner Is The Week 9 HOH

Should we even be surprised at this point? Michael Bruner has a habit of winning when he absolutely needs to, with Week 1 as a great example . With Monte Taylor hinting to others this week that he’d target Michael at the first opportunity he gets, things weren’t looking good for his chances of survival. It’s also worth noting that one doesn’t win eight competitions in a single season without being good at them. Michael will absolutely be a target from here on out even more so than he was weeks ago , but for now, he can rest easy.

Who Will Be The Targets This Week?

Terrance Higgins was already in low spirits when the feeds returned, and he feels more or less confident that he’s going on the block this week. While that may be true, Monte told Taylor Hale and Brittany Hoopes he hoped to take out Michael the first chance he had, and I just have to imagine one of them will tell Michael that in the coming days. Monte is a threat to Michael’s game despite their Final Four pact, so I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if he took that shot. Alyssa Snider also seems like an obvious target, especially since she’s now fully aware she was on the outside of a major alliance.

As far as safety this week, I think Matt Turner, Taylor, and Brittany are definitely safe. Taylor and Brittany are Michael’s closest allies in the game, and Michael outright told Turner he wouldn’t nominate him if Kyle went on the block the week prior. Michael is probably going to struggle a bit for jury votes at the end since he waited until it benefitted his game to expose Kyle’s racial bias. Going back on a promise to Turner might lose him another vote he might not be able to afford.

Keeping Turner in the game is a risk, without a doubt, but jury management is so important at this final stage of the game. ( See Todrick Hall’s disastrous finale night as evidence . ) Anything can change though, and given how frequently things have shifted in Season 24 so far, I’m almost counting on it.