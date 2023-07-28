Big Brother's Season 25 Twist Involves Former Houseguests And Time Travel, And I Love It

Big Brother Season 25 is almost here, and it's looking like this year is going to get weird. I assumed as much when the key art for the season looked nothing like the brief look at the house, but I'm not sure anyone expected this bizarrely awesome twist. We now know that this season will combine former legendary Houseguests and time travel for a twist that I already love.

The reality series is celebrating its anniversary season with what appears to be a "What If..." type scenario that will initially involve Season 16's Frankie Grande, Season 12 and 14's Britney Haynes, and Season 3 and 7's Danielle Reyes. According to CBS, the former Houseguests will sneak into the home and use a "time laser" to attempt to go back and time and change the outcome of their seasons. Unfortunately, something went horribly wrong, which will lead to the big twist revealed in the 90-minute live move-in premiere. Check out the video of the former Houseguests sneaking in below:

🚨 WATCH OUT 🚨 These Big Brother legends broke into the #BB25 house and unleashed this season’s twist… what do you think it all means? 👀Catch the full reveal during the season premiere, Wednesday, August 2nd at 8/7c on @cbs and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/XetvKvq912July 28, 2023 See more

The video confirmed that the time laser impacted the Big Brother house and made sections of the Big Brother house look entirely different. This is why Julie Chen Moonves' latest Instagram post showed a kitchen that seemed to be themed after BB Comics and looked drastically different than the sleek mid-century modern design of the living room and upstairs area we saw during the anniversary special:

We won't know the full details of this twist until Big Brother's Season 25 premiere, but I'm all about the idea of former Houseguests trying to change the past and messing up the present in the process. It reminds me of what's happening in the MCU, and the idea that messing with the past could create a multiverse or a timeline of events that could destroy the present.

Could the actions of these past Houseguests set off a butterfly effect of wild changes? For example, imagine how key events like Dan's Funeral might've changed the game if they were ineffective. Big Brother is a game where defining moments can shape an entire season, so I'm absolutely thrilled to see this idea played with as I'm watching the live feeds with my Paramount+ subscription.

I also would like to applaud the Big Brother creative team for finding a way to celebrate the past of the show with what seems to be a pretty awesome twist. To be honest, I would've been just fine had they had a couple of former Houseguests host competitions and brought back some challenges we haven't seen in a while, but this feels much more entertaining and thought out. Let's just hope the twist doesn't ultimately get dismantled by the new Houseguests in the first week, and they find a way to nullify or twist it to their advantage.

Big Brother Season 25 premieres on CBS on Wednesday, August 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the new batch of Houseguests, the wild twist, and I'm assuming a couple of other surprises in what should be a memorable season.