After Big Brother's Anniversary Special Revealed The Season 25 House And More, I Couldn't Be More Confused

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration special. Read at your own risk!

The Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration special promised a house reveal with clues toward the big twist, but there was never a promise that any of it would make sense. After poring over rumors and Julie Chen Moonves' vague tweets on any clues toward the landmark season, I'll admit I couldn't be more confused about what I'll be tuning into come Big Brother's premiere next Wednesday.

I will be tuning in, to be sure, but I have to say that there's something really strange going on that doesn't jive with what I've learned so far. Is there more to this house than meets the eye, or is it all a bunch of misinformation and red herrings to prevent leaks before the season premiere? For those wondering what I'm rambling about, let's dive in and break down what has my brain all crossed up.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Look Of The House Doesn't Mesh With The Key Art Or Promos

Just a day before the anniversary special, Julie Chen Moonves shared the key art for Big Brother Season 25 and declared that there were clues tied to the season's theme in it. The key art is vibrant and colorful, as are the promos for the season. It gave me the vibe that this season would tie into anything from superheroes to horror to maybe even Hollywood movies. Then I saw the house reveal, and it's not quite what I expected. What about the picture below looks like it has anything to do with superheroes, movies, or the Swamp Thing?

(Image credit: CBS)

The Season 25 Big Brother house has a more muted look than the last few houses and almost resembles a modern home someone would actually live in. That is to say that it looks like some of the style seen in the older seasons of the series you can binge with a Paramount+ subscription and not the goofy more houses we've seen in modern seasons.

(Image credit: CBS)

Is this really what the house will look like all season, or can we expect more color and pop as the season continues? I have to think so, because so far, the logo doesn't even remotely resemble the house.

(Image credit: CBS)

Julie Revealed Former Houseguests Will Cameo, But We May Not Recognize Them

Julie Chen Moonves teased that the premiere will feature "cameos" of former Houseguests but that we may not recognize them. I'm not entirely sure what that means, considering I think I'd know most of the memorable players if they walked into the house for any reason. Additionally, there was no artwork of former players around the home, so what the hell is she talking about?

I think one possibility is that Julie might've been hinting we'll see the Morph O' Matic competition in the premiere and that it'll all be comprised of the faces of former Houseguests. That seems like an odd and time-consuming competition to do during a live premiere, especially if this cast has recruits who don't know the game as well as others. Again, I don't know what to think here, but I hope that if there are cameos, it's players I want to see.

(Image credit: CBS)

I Am Completely In The Dark On What All Of This Means, But I'm Still Excited

As frustrating as it was to end the anniversary special with more questions than I have answers, I'm still pumped for Big Brother Season 25. If nothing else, the CBS series reconfirmed it's able to keep viewers on their toes, and maybe we'll all be surprised by what we see referenced, even if it seems improbable that it will be.

Tune in for the 90-minute live move-in premiere of Big Brother Season 25 on CBS on Wednesday, August 2nd at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, the live feeds will come on shortly after, and we can finally get this season rolling and get some answers about what is to come in this big anniversary event.