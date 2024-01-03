Blake Lively Jokes About Ryan Reynolds Being Her Own Personal Hand Model In Funny (And Deadpool Adjacent) Post

Throughout her 11-year marriage to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively has proven to be just as comedically gifted as her funnyman husband, with the power couple regularly poking fun at each other in public and on social media. The Deadpool star has said that humor is a key to their marriage, and it's clear that's still true more than a decade in.

The latest in the twosome's trolling history centers around a gift from Pilates instructor Gabrielle Travaglia, who surprised the famous duo with sweet, customized bottles from Wrapped, "an elevated bottle service where art and revelry collide." The Gossip Girl actress posted the bottles onto her Instagram Story, where she cheekily dubbed her movie-star husband her "hand model":

(Image credit: Blake Lively/Instagram)

One bottle was clearly done up in tribute to Reynolds' beloved wise-cracking Deadpool character, featuring the mask Wade Wilson wears in the superhero flicks but topped off with a festive Santa hat for the holiday season. Between us knowing that Deadpool 3 is premiering on the 2024 movie schedule, and the fact that these were given to Lively and Reynolds around Christmas, I'd say this is the perfect gift.

Sharing with her nearly 44 million Instagram followers, Lively captioned the Instagram Story:

Coca Cola may have Santa, but I have @vancityreynolds as my hand model. I win.

She also showed off her own customized bottle of Betty Buzz — the "great-tasting premium sparkling soda" that Lively founded and launched in September 2021 —that Travaglia gifted her, which was gussied up disco ball-style with copper-colored mirrored tiles:

(Image credit: Blake Lively/Instagram)

Along with tagging @bettybuzz and @wrappednewyork in the Story, Lively also took the opportunity to publicly troll her husband again, quipping:

Look at those nail beds

Betty Buzz is named for several members of Lively's family, including the 4-year-old daughter she shares with Reynolds. But the actress, of course, isn't the only one in the beverage business: her husband is a co-owner of Aviation American Gin.



In between all of their acting gigs, entrepreneurship projects and splitting work time to take care of their four children, the couple manages to make time to lovingly tease each other. For example, there was the time when Lively posted a cheeky bikini shot in support of her hubby's Free Guy release and uploaded a throwback to Reynolds' humble Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place sitcom days.

And Ryan gives as good as he gets, jokingly thanking his wife for making his first time voting in a U.S. election so "gentle and loving," and shading his wife's own career beginnings, specifically the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchise.

The Canadian actor explained to CBS Sunday Morning in February 2023 why he and his famous spouse constantly roast each other, saying that they save "lovey-dovey proclamations" for "behind closed doors." He also praised Lively's "super acerbic" wit, and he said their relationship is "predicated on kicking each other's ass a little bit":

She’s always kind of had that super acerbic aspect of her. But yeah, we’ve always sort of had a relationship that’s predicated on kicking each other’s ass a little bit... we have fun with it. It’s also an expression of safety too, in the relationship as well. You can kind of have fun with each other that way, chances are you guys are good friends. At the end of the day, that’s what works. Yeah, I love her but I like her. Like I really like her. So that’s what I think really helps us.

Given how top-notch the trolling is from both parties in this marriage, we hope they never stop! And with Deadpool 3 on the horizon, I have a feeling we'll be getting a lot more roasting and trolling from both parties in the near future.