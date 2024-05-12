Blake Shelton Doesn't Celebrate Gwen Stefani On Mother's Day, But The Reason Why Will Melt Your Heart

Mothers and mother figures are worthy of celebration every day of the year, but especially on Mother’s Day it’s important to make sure they feel appreciated. We’re going to see a lot of social media posts over the next few days of flowers and other expressions of appreciation given or received this weekend, but it seems Blake Shelton won’t be among those gift-givers. The country music star recently explained why he doesn’t have to celebrate the mother of his three stepsons, and it’s actually the sweetest reason.

When it comes to showing Gwen Stefani love on Mother’s Day for all she does for Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, Blake Shelton said the boys don’t need his help. When asked how he was going to spoil his wife this Sunday, he told People :

You know what? I don't have to, because her sons have been incredible… They're like, no, no, no. We've already thought about it. We're going to make breakfast for her. I always can kind of just take a back seat and watch these boys. They do an incredible job spoiling her.

The fact that the three kids — who Gwen Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — don’t even need to be reminded to do something special for their mom on Mother’s Day is honestly a gift in itself. You can tell how proud Blake Shelton is of his stepsons, too, as he explained that anytime he’s reminded them that Mother’s Day is coming up, they’ve already had plans in place.

Now, just because Blake Shelton doesn’t have to spoil his wife on Mother’s Day doesn’t mean he shouldn’t or won’t. The former coach of The Voice has made it very clear since he began his relationship with Gwen Stefani and married her in 2021 how much being a stepfather means to him, and I have no doubt he’ll remember to take appropriate action. But yet again, year-round action speaks louder than Mother’s Day words, and according to a source for OK! magazine , the No Doubt frontwoman gets so much happiness from the relationship between her husband and her sons. The insider said:

Blake has a very close bond with all the boys. He loves taking them out to farm on the ranch with him and they spend almost all of their free time together. It makes Gwen feel so much joy seeing how close they all are.

The “God’s Country” singer has spoken about how much Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have taught him about himself , and he’s learned that in his role as a stepfather , he has to know when to get involved, when to step back and when to just be there for the kids. He said it’s true what they say about parenting — that it’s not about you anymore, it’s about their needs.

There’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani has been instrumental in those life lessons, too, and it’s great to know that whether from Blake Shelton or her three boys, she’ll get the appreciation she deserves on Mother’s Day.