Blake Shelton Doesn't Celebrate Gwen Stefani On Mother's Day, But The Reason Why Will Melt Your Heart
The No Doubt singer has three sons from her previous marriage.
Mothers and mother figures are worthy of celebration every day of the year, but especially on Mother’s Day it’s important to make sure they feel appreciated. We’re going to see a lot of social media posts over the next few days of flowers and other expressions of appreciation given or received this weekend, but it seems Blake Shelton won’t be among those gift-givers. The country music star recently explained why he doesn’t have to celebrate the mother of his three stepsons, and it’s actually the sweetest reason.
When it comes to showing Gwen Stefani love on Mother’s Day for all she does for Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10, Blake Shelton said the boys don’t need his help. When asked how he was going to spoil his wife this Sunday, he told People:
The fact that the three kids — who Gwen Stefani shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — don’t even need to be reminded to do something special for their mom on Mother’s Day is honestly a gift in itself. You can tell how proud Blake Shelton is of his stepsons, too, as he explained that anytime he’s reminded them that Mother’s Day is coming up, they’ve already had plans in place.
Now, just because Blake Shelton doesn’t have to spoil his wife on Mother’s Day doesn’t mean he shouldn’t or won’t. The former coach of The Voice has made it very clear since he began his relationship with Gwen Stefani and married her in 2021 how much being a stepfather means to him, and I have no doubt he’ll remember to take appropriate action. But yet again, year-round action speaks louder than Mother’s Day words, and according to a source for OK! magazine, the No Doubt frontwoman gets so much happiness from the relationship between her husband and her sons. The insider said:
The “God’s Country” singer has spoken about how much Kingston, Zuma and Apollo have taught him about himself, and he’s learned that in his role as a stepfather, he has to know when to get involved, when to step back and when to just be there for the kids. He said it’s true what they say about parenting — that it’s not about you anymore, it’s about their needs.
There’s no doubt that Gwen Stefani has been instrumental in those life lessons, too, and it’s great to know that whether from Blake Shelton or her three boys, she’ll get the appreciation she deserves on Mother’s Day.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.