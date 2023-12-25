Blake Shelton On The Best Part Of Being Married To Gwen Stefani: 'I Didn’t Know That Was Possible'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been one of the cutest couples in entertainment since their professional relationship as coaches on The Voice turned into something more. They met on the show in 2014, going public with their romance about a year later, and now — more than two years after they tied the knot in a small ceremony on their Oklahoma ranch — the cowboy seemingly still can’t believe that the No Doubt rocker agreed to spend her life with him.

Blake Shelton has made a name for himself in country music and TV as being a care-free, fun-loving country boy, and especially on The Voice, nobody escaped his antics, as he was even known to troll Gwen Stefani when they competed against each other . But just because he brings the jokes doesn’t mean he’s taking his situation for granted, and he opened up on TODAY about his marriage, saying:

I mean, the best part is lying down with her at night and then waking up and she’s there in the morning...I just didn’t know that that was out there, that that was possible.

Wow, does that not sound like it came straight out of a love song? The “God’s Country” singer has always known how to lay on the charm when it comes to Gwen Stefani , and music is very much a part of that. In fact, after Carson Daly encouraged the couple to write their own wedding vows , Blake Shelton came up with the song “We Can Reach the Stars,” which the No Doubt singer has called the most romantic gift she’s ever received .

The unlikely couple has definitely come a long way from their first meeting — back when Gwen Stefani thought Blake Shelton’s Southern twang was fake and the country singer only knew her as “ the girl that holds the orange up in the video ” (a reference to No Doubt’s Tragic Kingdom album).

These days Blake Shelton is trying to focus more on family than career, stepping away from The Voice after 23 seasons to be able to spend more time at home — which is kind of funny, given that Gwen Stefani returned to the coaching panel for the most recent season, just as he left.

His family consists of more than just her, though, as the country singer is now the stepdad to the three boys Stefani shares with Gavin Rossdale. Blake Shelton said he’s learned a lot from Kingston, Zuma and Apollo , and as for the role he plays as a stepfather , he said he’s careful not to overstep but is always there if they need him.

It seems like the Sheltons might finally get to spend some of that time off together, now that Season 24 of The Voice has wrapped. Gwen Stefani will not return to the Big Red Chairs for the next go-round, as the competition is introducing its first coaching duo, Dan + Shay , in Season 25. They’ll be joined by Reba McEntire and John Legend, as well as Chance the Rapper, who returns for his second effort.

That’s probably just how Blake Shelton wants it, because after all of his wins on The Voice, Gwen Stefani ended up being the prize he didn’t know was possible.