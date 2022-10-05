Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill And More Pay Tribute After Loretta Lynn Dies At 90

Yesterday, the country music icon Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90. Her children posted that she “passed away peacefully” at her home in Hurricane Mills. Lynn was best known for her trailblazing country music about her life and love. Now, many of today’s country music icons are posting tributes to the singer, including Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and more.

Lynn was best known for her biggest hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “You Ain’t Woman Enough.” She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988, and is the subject of one of the best country music movies of all time, which is named after her song “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Her trailblazing career helped other women in country music find their place in the music industry.

This includes Faith Hill, who, along with being a singer, was recently welcomed into the Yellowstone family for her role in the prequel 1883. She wrote a lengthy Instagram caption noting Lynn knew “women could break down walls,” and she did it herself throughout her career.



Faith Hill’s husband Tim McGraw, who also joined his wife in 1883 , posted a nice tribute for Lynn. He noted that she was a role model for “so many young women” including his wife and daughters. It’s sweet that McGraw noted how much of an impact Lynn had on women in country music, as he has three daughters all in their 20s.

There was no one like Loretta. She was a trailblazer for the genre and a role model for so many young women…. My wife and our daughters included. Sending our love to her family and all of those grieving today. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/kmMZHt2FHWOctober 4, 2022

Also from the world of TV, Blake Shelton, who is a mainstay on the 2022 TV schedule as a longtime coach on The Voice, posted a tribute. Taking a small break from his typical Voice hijinks, Shelton wrote:

Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away… Prayers to her family.October 4, 2022

Dolly Parton, who was extremely close with Lynn, posted a heartfelt statement to her Twitter. The “9 to 5” singer, who is known for her generosity (like what she did at Dollywood earlier this year) and kindness, wrote about how Lynn was like a sister to her and praised her talent.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/lMThmUgY8xOctober 4, 2022

Along with Parton, another trailblazing woman in country music, Reba McEntire, posted about how Lynn was very similar to her “Mama.” She sweetly posted that she’s happy her own mother gets to greet Lynn in heaven. McEntire also thanked Lynn for “paving the rough and rocky road” for women in country music.



While there are countless others who have posted their love for the singer, we’ll end with Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in Coal Miner’s Daughter. The actress won an Academy Award for her work in the film. She told CNN :

Today is a sad day. The world lost a magnificent human being. Loretta Lynn was a great artist, a strong and resilient country music pioneer and a precious friend. I am heartbroken. I send my deepest sympathies to her wonderful family, her friends, and her loyal fans.

It’s clear that Loretta Lynn was deeply loved and appreciated by those in the music industry. As many noted in their tributes to her, Lynn paved the way for many women in country music and was a true trailblazer and inspiration for young women.