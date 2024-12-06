Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg Snagged Danny Reagan’s Costumes After Final Season Wrapped, But I Really Love The Other Prop He Took Home
It's a piece of Reagan history.
Blue Bloods is preparing to end on the 2024 TV schedule, and next week, fans will have to say goodbye to the Reagan family. While many are still coming to terms with the end, the Blue Bloods cast said most of their goodbyes over the summer when filming wrapped. As they did that, they snagged some memorabilia to take home too. For example, Donnie Wahlberg grabbed a treasure trove of items, as he got some of Danny Reagan’s wardrobe and another great prop that I can't get over.
As with most shows that end, the cast of Blue Bloods was able to take home some pieces from the 14-season procedural, ranging from clothes to small knick knacks to big props. Wahlberg told People he was able to keep Danny’s key costumes, and they weren’t just for him to wear but for something else:
Just like how Disney has costumes hanging up at Hollywood Studios or museums hanging up costumes, it seems like Wahlberg wanted to do the same thing with Danny’s costumes, and I can’t say I blame him, they're iconic.
However, he arguably got to keep the most legendary prop too, as he revealed:
How the dinner table was still available is beyond me. Arguably, that dinner table was a main character of Blue Bloods’ run, and the Reagan family dinners are certainly the heart and soul of the series.
Also, while any other person would probably just take home a table like that, Wahlberg’s intentions for it are definitely the greatest. He didn’t say where he would put up it or for how long. However, my guess is it will likely be at a Wahlburgers restaurant somewhere.
Perhaps the best part of it all is the fact that the table will end up going to charity supporting widows and children of fallen officers. It’s what any Reagan would do, and it wouldn’t surprise me if the rest of the cast had similar plans for the props they decided to keep.
It’s still hard to believe that Blue Bloods is ending in a matter of days and is one of many shows on 2024’s list of ending or canceled series. However, it sounds like at least some of the props are going to good homes. There’s a good chance that a lot of it is still going to end up in a warehouse somewhere, but at the very least, some people will be able to make their own memories at the Reagan family dinner table.
