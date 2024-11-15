Blue Bloods Star Says Filming Final Episode Was Almost 'Like Any Other Day,' But What Came Next Made Things 'A Little Bit Difficult'

The 2024 TV schedule is starting to wind down, and so is Blue Bloods’ final season. The long-running CBS procedural is set to air its series finale in mid-December, meaning fans will be saying goodbye to the Regan family in a matter of weeks. Although filming wrapped over the summer, Len Cariou recently shared what came after that made it extra difficult to say goodbye, and the realization hit harder than ever.

Filming the end of a show can never be easy, especially when it’s been on for 14 years. It was announced late last year that Blue Bloods was on 2024's list of canceled or ending shows, and despite much protest from fans and the cast, that hasn’t changed. However, since everyone had been anticipating the end and all the goodbyes, Cariou, who plays retired PC and Reagan patriarch Henry, told TV Insider that filming the finale was like a normal day for the most part:

It was pretty bittersweet. The last scene, of course, was at a funeral, and so we weren’t even in the house the day that we wrapped it up. I was finished that day myself and several of the others, Tom [Selleck]‘s group of guys, Bridget and Steve [Schirripa], and the others, they were done that day, too, before the rest of the episode was finished. So it was kind of strange in that sense, just like any other day, any other week. And we had just kind of gotten used to the fact that we had said our goodbyes, if you will, with not a lot of emotional times together.

The final day of filming can certainly be filled with a mix of emotions, and it sounds like Blue Bloods was no different, especially since the series wasn’t officially wrapped when Cariou shot his last scene. However, there was still a job to do and more to work on, so in a sense, this last day felt like any other day.

However, after filming wrapped, the actor said seeing the cast again is what made things difficult since they were getting together to celebrate the final episodes and not film more:

So we said, okay, that’s over and done with, and we’ll stay in touch if we can. And then, lo and behold, a couple of weeks ago, we all got together for the wrap-up, for the launch of the last eight shows, and that was bittersweet. I just got used to the fact that we said our goodbyes, and then everybody was back in the room together, and that made it a little bit difficult for me.

Having already said goodbye during production is one thing. However, having to say it again while getting ready for the launch of the final episodes is making it all the more emotional since the cast had some time to take a breather and really come to terms with Blue Bloods being over. Even though they knew they’d be getting together to promote the final episodes and have likely kept in touch since wrapping, seeing everyone again outside of filming to celebrate really hammers home the finality of it all. So I totally understand why it was "difficult."

It's hard knowing that Blue Bloods will be ending soon, and these episodes have already been emotional, especially following the tribute to Joe Reagan last week. Details surrounding the plot of the finale have not been released, but considering Len Cariou admitted that the episode will indeed have a funeral and we know Donnie Wahlberg wore Danny’s dress blues during the final week of filming, it would appear something big and emotional is coming down the line.

Blue Bloods is one of many shows ending this year, and it’s difficult knowing that after December 13, the Reagans won't be sharing any more new stories (however, there have been rumors that a spinoff or TV movie could be in the works). So, let's focus on what we have left and brace for the series finale as the final few episodes air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.