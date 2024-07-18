Why Was Donnie Wahlberg Wearing Danny’s Dress Blues While Prepping To Film Blue Bloods' Final Dinner Scene?

Blue Bloods is preparing for one final sendoff this fall on the 2024 TV schedule, and with just eight episodes to go, there’s no telling how it could go. While CBS did delay its premiere week to October, that gives fans a few more months to theorize what could possibly happen and how the Reagan family members will wrap up their stories. However, Donnie Wahlberg shared a video from his final day on set, and the dress blues for the final Reagan family dinner are concerning.

What To Know About The Series Finale

As of now, there aren’t too many details surrounding the final eight episodes and the finale, of course. Executive producer and writer Siobhan O’Connor shared a sweet message after wrapping and also posted the final call sheet that included a reference to the famous Reagan family dinners. There isn’t too much to go off from the call sheet, but there was a hospital scene filmed, which really could be anything.

Details about the finale probably won’t be released until much later. The finale is set to premiere in December, meaning there are still several months to go and a world of possibilities. It also doesn’t help that regardless of what happens, everyone is emotional, and the wrap-up posts are as sentimental as ever.

What The Dress Blues Could Mean

Donnie Wahlberg’s Instagram video showed him wearing dress blues, which are normally worn for a special occasion, such as honoring a fallen officer, someone receiving a medal, or, like the series premiere, a graduation. Fans of Blue Bloods know that every characters has been close to death at least once, and there have been very few major deaths throughout the 14-season run.

Check out Wahlberg's post below!

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) A photo posted by on

The most recent major death was probably Amy Carlson’s Linda Reagan, who died off-screen between Season 7 and Season 8. But that’s not to say that another Reagan will definitley get a visit from Death because having a final Reagan family dinner without all of the current Reagans would be harsh.

It’s entirely possible that someone is getting a medal for something that happens in these final episodes. Perhaps Tom Selleck’s Frank Reagan decides to step down as PC, and there was a ceremony, which could be another reason why the dress blues were worn.

Dress blues are not always a bad thing, but since it is the final batch of episodes, anything can happen. No Reagan is safe, unfortunately, even with a potential Blue Bloods spinoff on the way. That doesn’t mean something will happen, but fans may need to prepare themselves for the worst, just in case.

Regardless, there is much to look forward to in the final episodes of Blue Bloods, premiering on Friday, Oct. 18, at 10 p.m. ET. Paramount+ subscribers can binge-watch the entire series now.