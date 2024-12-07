Blue Bloods’ EP Teased Special Guests For The Series Finale’s Reagan Family Dinner, And I Have A Few Guesses About Who’s Joining The Meal

Blue Bloods is one of many shows ending in 2024, and with the series finale airing in less than a week on the 2024 TV schedule, I can't stop thinking about how the procedural will wrap up. What is known is that the fan-favorite Reagan family dinner will likely be as emotional as ever since it will be the final one. Now, we also know it'll be a full table, because showrunner and executive producer Kevin Wade revealed there will be some special guests -- and I have a few guesses about who he's referring to.

What Kevin Wade Said About Blue Bloods Final Family Dinner

Kevin Wade spoke to TV Insider all about the series finale, including the final Sunday dinner. The Reagan family dinners are arguably the best parts of each episode, and they've become a signature element of the series. So, it makes sense that the last meal we see will be a big one with a few extra plates set, as the showrunner explained:

There are a few black sheep, including one who’s been with us on and off for many years. I have to be vague here. There are blood relatives who we haven’t seen much of in a while who are present. I will say it’s a bigger table than usual. [Laughs] The art department had to actually go into the wood shop and make an extra leaf!

Of course, Wade remained pretty vague as to who will show up for dinner, but since it is the series finale, it makes sense that they would bring in as many extra guests as they can. However, considering there have been plenty of characters to join the Reagans for dinner over the years, there are many possibilities as to who will be gracing the dining room one last time, and I have some guesses.

Who Will Join The Reagans At Dinner?

When it comes to extra guests at dinner, the two obvious choices are Erin’s daughter, Nicky (Sami Gayle), and Danny’s eldest son, Jack (Tony Terraciano), both of whom have been away at college and occasionally still stop by.

Long lost Reagan cousin, Joe Hill (Will Hochman), is also a likely choice. He still doesn't really fit in with the Reagans much and comes to a lot of disagreements with Uncles Danny and Jamie from time to time if he has to work with them out in the field. However, it would be another touching way to honor the late Joe Reagan one last time.

Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle and Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez are also possible choices, too, especially if that Danny and Maria romance finally comes to fruition after all these years. Erin’s ex-husband, meanwhile, did join the Reagans earlier this season for dinner, and if Nicky is involved, it would be nice to have him at the table once again too.

There are plenty of other people who could join, but having an invitation to the Reagan family dinner is pretty exclusive. So, it's easy for me to guess who will show up. However, I also wouldn't put it past the writers to bring in a guest that is right out of left field that no one is expecting. Overall, while we don't know exactly who will be there, we do know this dinner will be emotional and cathartic. So, fans will have to tune in to the series finale of Blue Bloods on Friday, December 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.