What’s Next For Tom Selleck Now That Blue Bloods Has Been Canceled?

How does one even begin to make sense of the fact that 2025 TV schedule won't see any Reagan family dinners aired on CBS? As the world continues to wade through the realities presented by Blue Bloods’ confusing cancellation , one has to wonder what stars like Tom Selleck are going to do now that their work schedules are now much lighter.

When it comes to the case of this TV legend the road is wide open, with some fun possibilities kicked around in conversation. During a sit down with Parade , Selleck talked up what his thoughts are about where to head next. As his post-Blue Bloods life is just beginning, the man gave an update that included his thoughts on Frank Reagan’s potential future. But don't get your hopes up, as he flat out said this in response:

I wouldn’t say [offers] are pouring in, but maybe some people are thinking of me… I don’t know where my next job will take me. People ask, ‘What do you want to do next?’ I’m not sure. I don’t want to do Frank Reagan II.

As you can see above, Selleck is open to talking about Blue Bloods’ spinoff potential , if only to confirm that Commissioner Reagan is not a viable avenue for such a continuation. Doubling down on that subject in this same interview, the Magnum P.I. icon admitted that he doesn’t see the NYPD’s top cop retiring to solve small town crimes either.

So those of you Paramount+ subscription holders hoping we’d see Frank setting up shop in a North Jersey suburb, it appears you’re out of luck. While Tom Selleck doesn’t know what’s next, he does have ideas on returning to a genre in which he’s well known for indulging. And as the interviewer also posed the question of whether or not Selleck would want to work with friend and 1883 star Sam Elliot, this pretty clear picture started to emerge:

A good Western’s always on my list. I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again... Sam was great in [1883]. Sam’s always great. We go way, way back. I love him dearly. I’d love to work with Sam.

How does someone like Yellowstone universe creator Taylor Sheridan not read a statement like that and start to dream up how an upcoming Yellowstone show could make it happen? In his property’s expansive roster of heavy hitters, the likes of Billy Bob Thornton, Kevin Costner, and Harrison Ford have also shown up to roam in the wide open spaces of the western frontier.

Landing Tom Selleck would be a coup on its own, especially because the Quigley Down Under star is known for his sterling work in that field. Adding the potential of continuing the 1883 storyline would probably make it all the more appealing to franchise’s fans whose ears have perked up through this mere mention. Especially if Sam Elliot’s Shea Brennan could somehow share the screen with this hypothetical new character, perhaps through the creative usage of flashbacks.

(Image credit: CBS)

But of course, that’s a hypothetical horse to be saddled up at another time. For now, Selleck’s Tom Reagan is still sitting at that family dinner table waiting for fans to catch up with Blue Bloods’ final season or to start the journey all over again. What happens next may still be a mystery, but at least we know that this venerated television star is ready to find that next gig.