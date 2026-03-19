Bob Barker’s Rep Responded Strongly To Allegations Of Price Is Right Harassment In New Doc

A new docuseries has hit the 2026 TV schedule and is shedding light on troubling claims about what went on behind the scenes of one of the greatest television game shows of all time, The Price Is Right. In Dirty Rotten Scandals, former models Kathleen Bradley and Holly Hallstrom, along with former producer Barbara Hunter, describe what they say was a culture of harassment during the show’s early years, including accounts of inappropriate behavior from men working on set during the late Bob Barker’s time as host. Now, following those claims, the host's rep responded strongly.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Price Is Right Allegations Highlighted In the Docuseries

Many of the most serious claims focus on alleged behavior from other individuals working on set, rather than directly involving Barker himself. Former model Holly Hallstrom described multiple instances of inappropriate conduct, including one encounter she says happened in an elevator. She shares in the series:

It became common knowledge, stay away from this person, stay away from that person. There was stuff going on where you had to say, ‘Hey, stop that... One time I was in an elevator, and one of the men just stuck their hands right on my boobs, you know, I had to push him away. I didn’t say anything. It became instinct to know how to handle it.

Hallstrom also pointed to what she described as ineffective attempts to address the issue. She referenced a so-called “10-second rule” meant to limit how long men could stare at the models, but said it wasn’t taken seriously in practice. She continued:

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There was no one monitoring how long the guys were staring at the models, it was a joke. It was an appeasement. They did things so it looked like they were taking action, so you will stop complaining and go away.

Her claims go further, suggesting that even if concerns had been escalated, meaningful action may not have followed. If concerns were raised to Barker, Hallstrom alleges:

If anyone had gone to Bob because Bob was in charge of the show and said, ‘I have a problem. I have a complaint,’ he would have told her to get over it or look for a new job.

Taken together, these accounts add to the show’s complicated history, which has included lawsuits alleging harassment, discrimination, and broader workplace issues during Barker’s tenure.

(Image credit: NBC)

Bob Barker’s Representative Pushes Back On The Claims

In response to the renewed attention, Bob Barker’s longtime representative, Roger Neal, issued a strong statement ( via USA Today ) defending the late host. He responded, writing:

Barker was and is beloved, and people to this day love him. He was part of the fabric of American pop culture. He was the greatest MC in TV history. I was honored to have represented him.

Neal’s statement emphasizes Barker’s legacy and public image, while distancing him from the allegations raised in the documentary. While many of the claims focus on the broader workplace environment, the series also revisits accusations involving Barker himself, including allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination.

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Additionally, several accounts suggest that even if he had been made aware of others’ behavior, he may not have taken action—an assertion his camp has not directly addressed.

The Price Is Right remains one of the longest-running and most recognizable shows in television history, and Barker’s decades-long run as host made him synonymous with the franchise and often cited as one of the best game show hosts of all time. After 35 years at the helm, Barker retired in 2007 and was replaced by comedian Drew Carey.

The allegations explored in Dirty Rotten Scandals reflect ongoing conversations in Hollywood about workplace culture, regarding accountability, and the reassessment of past behavior through a modern lens.