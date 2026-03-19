Bob Barker’s Rep Responded Strongly To Allegations Of Price Is Right Harassment In New Doc
A new doc shines a light on claims from the show’s past.
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A new docuseries has hit the 2026 TV schedule and is shedding light on troubling claims about what went on behind the scenes of one of the greatest television game shows of all time, The Price Is Right. In Dirty Rotten Scandals, former models Kathleen Bradley and Holly Hallstrom, along with former producer Barbara Hunter, describe what they say was a culture of harassment during the show’s early years, including accounts of inappropriate behavior from men working on set during the late Bob Barker’s time as host. Now, following those claims, the host's rep responded strongly.
The Price Is Right Allegations Highlighted In the Docuseries
Many of the most serious claims focus on alleged behavior from other individuals working on set, rather than directly involving Barker himself. Former model Holly Hallstrom described multiple instances of inappropriate conduct, including one encounter she says happened in an elevator. She shares in the series:
Hallstrom also pointed to what she described as ineffective attempts to address the issue. She referenced a so-called “10-second rule” meant to limit how long men could stare at the models, but said it wasn’t taken seriously in practice. She continued:Article continues below
Her claims go further, suggesting that even if concerns had been escalated, meaningful action may not have followed. If concerns were raised to Barker, Hallstrom alleges:
Taken together, these accounts add to the show’s complicated history, which has included lawsuits alleging harassment, discrimination, and broader workplace issues during Barker’s tenure.
Bob Barker’s Representative Pushes Back On The Claims
In response to the renewed attention, Bob Barker’s longtime representative, Roger Neal, issued a strong statement (via USA Today) defending the late host. He responded, writing:
Neal’s statement emphasizes Barker’s legacy and public image, while distancing him from the allegations raised in the documentary. While many of the claims focus on the broader workplace environment, the series also revisits accusations involving Barker himself, including allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, and wrongful termination.
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Additionally, several accounts suggest that even if he had been made aware of others’ behavior, he may not have taken action—an assertion his camp has not directly addressed.
The Price Is Right remains one of the longest-running and most recognizable shows in television history, and Barker’s decades-long run as host made him synonymous with the franchise and often cited as one of the best game show hosts of all time. After 35 years at the helm, Barker retired in 2007 and was replaced by comedian Drew Carey.
The allegations explored in Dirty Rotten Scandals reflect ongoing conversations in Hollywood about workplace culture, regarding accountability, and the reassessment of past behavior through a modern lens.
Dirty Rotten Scandals wrapped its run with episodes focused on The Price Is Right, airing March 18 on E!, with the full series available to watch on the network Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET, and on its streaming platforms. As for The Price Is Right, it still airs every weekday morning on CBS (check local listings) or with a Paramount+ subscription.
Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.
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