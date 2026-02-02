Aubrey O’Day Opens Up About Watching Herself Discuss Alleged Sexual Assault In Netflix’s Diddy Doc, And How She’s Moving Forward

Sean Combs: The Reckoning became available for Netflix subscription holders this past December, and four-part docuseries earned a considerable amount of attention. Directed by Alexandria Stapleton and produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the show chronicles Combs’ rise to prominence as well as the legal issues that have surrounded him in recent years. Various individuals were interviewed for the doc, including singer Aubrey O’Day, and she’s now opening up about watching herself discuss difficult subject matter in the doc.

Aubrey O’Day is featured prominently during the third episode of The Reckoning, in which she recalls being hired by Diddy to join the girl group Danity Kane in 2005. The songstress also claimed she was eventually subjected to unwanted sexual advances from Combs, who apparently sent her sexually explicit emails. O’Day alleged that her denial of those advances was what prompted Combs to drop her from the group in 2008.

During that same episode, O’Day also read an affidavit from a man who claimed to have seen her get sexually assaulted by Combs and another individual years ago. In the doc, O’Day also admitted to not knowing with complete certainty whether the supposed incident happened or not. While speaking with People, the “Body Love High” singer recalled watching the doc. Director Stapleton advised her to wait until she was done with Danity Kane’s reunion to watch it, but O’Day proceeded. The result was a visceral experience:

I was hyperventilating and in tears and sobbing.

O’Day went on to tell the news outlet that watching the documentary was very intrinsic for her as well. As she explained, the show forced her to reckon with a few key questions:

What other people are responsible in all of this besides him? What could really possibly make a change and so these things don't continue to occur?

Since Sean Combs was arrested in September 2024 and later convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, Aubrey O’Day has spoken out on multiple occasions. O’Day – who wasn’t subpoenaed for Combs’ trial – has not only discussed her own personal experiences, as she’s also issued warnings to young artists looking to enter the music industry. Just recently, O’Day explained that she received a lot of offers for documentaries after she chose to speak out, but she said she joined The Reckoning due to the way Alexandria Stapleton listened to her and astutely approached the subject matter.

While O’Day appreciated the opportunity to be heard, she also said the doc didn’t serve as a point of closure. Despite the last several months being turbulent for her, the former reality TV star does believe “healing” – in a specific form – is possible:

The past three months for me have been extreme. I’ve been living and breathing and talking about trauma nonstop. I haven’t healed from any of it. Healing looks like waking up every day and choosing not to carry it. And when it comes up, recognizing it, taking a few breaths.

When it comes to the kind of trauma she’s experienced, Aubrey O’Day doesn’t “know that it ever goes away” but also believes it “finds a place inside you where it becomes manageable again.” Those who are interested in seeing O’Day share her account of events can still stream Sean Combs: The Reckoning now.