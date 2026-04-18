Boston Blue Dropped A Major Danny And Baez Twist, And Fans Are In Their Feelings

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Season 1, Episode 15 of Boston Blue, “For Those Who Weren’t Heard.” You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Since Boston Blue began in the fall, fans have been getting small updates about Danny and Baez’s relationship, which started at the very end of Blue Bloods. Fans had been waiting years for the two detectives to get together, so it was nice that the spinoff was keeping that going, even with the long-distance. Of course, it hasn’t been easy, but Baez has managed to visit Danny on a few occasions. Unfortunately, Boston Blue just dropped a major twist on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans are in their feelings.

In the episode “For Those Who Weren’t Heard,” Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez came to Boston not only for pleasure but for work. Boston PD was trying to close a homicide case that had connections to New York, but that’s not where the twist comes in. Towards the end of the episode, Baez admits to Danny that her mother has Alzheimer’s, and she’s the only one who can take care of her. She can't move to Boston, as she needs to spend as much time with her as she can. It’s getting harder to continue their relationship, and it’s better to say goodbye now.

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The scene was unexpected and emotional, and X user @HKoonts couldn’t help but notice the timing of the breakup:

Danny and Maria breaking up as it starts to snow??😩😩😩😭😭 #BostonBlueApril 18, 2026

Between caring for her mother, caring for her daughter, working, and keeping up a long-distance relationship, saying that Baez has a lot on her plate would be an understatement. It was already clear that the distance was hard on them. Boston and New York may not be too far away from each other, but it was still not easy. And fans, like @justwrite115, want them to work it out:

Listen, Maria, girl. I know you’ve got a lot going on, but I need you to allow Danny to be there for you & keep going. 🗣️Y’all better work it out & FIX IT!! I can’t lose #Daez after I just got them! @DonnieWahlberg #BostonBlue 🥺😭😤👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/6lkyHlS3J5April 18, 2026

As previously mentioned, fans had been waiting so long for Danny and Baez to get together. Their blossoming relationship on Blue Bloods was such a long slow-burn, and they finally realized their feelings for each other in the finale. So by the time they got together, the show ended, and even with the spinoff, Danny moved to Boston. And @JJSea is not happy:

Come on yall finally get together and it's over already smh Danny @DonnieWahlberg we'll miss you Baez #BostonBlueApril 18, 2026

Not surprisingly, fans are not taking the breakup well. It’s even worse when they’ve barely seen Danny and Baez together, aside from a few sweet moments when Ramirez returned for Boston Blue. @BriannaGist_ does not like it:

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Wtf why did you people tease me with a Daez relationship just to snatch it away from me. What gives you the right to play with people's feelings? I am so tired of these shows teasing with the fan fav ships, just to riddle it with toxicity/breaking them up. 😑🙄#BostonBlue💙💚April 18, 2026

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. This includes both Blue Bloods and its new spinoff, Boston Blue.

Fans are continuing to freak out over the breakup and are not accepting the fact that Danny and Baez are done. Of course, this is only the first season, and Boston Blue has been renewed for Season 2, so who knows what could happen. @LouPalm is not willing to give up so easily, and I’m the same way:

So Danny was ready to come back to NY for her. THEY ARE GONNA BE OK, RIGHT? THEY'LL FIND A WAY TO FIX IT, RIGHT? RIGHT? RIGHT?? DAEZ HAS TO BE TOGETHER!!! #BostonBlue 💚💙April 18, 2026

Even with how long it took for Danny and Baez to get together, it was expected that there could be some trouble down the road for them, especially being in different cities. They obviously love and care for one another, and the breakup was hard for both of them.

(Image credit: John Medland/CBS)

Hopefully, this breakup is only temporary, because I’m not sure the fans will survive, including me. We’ll just have to see in new episodes of Boston Blue, which air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.