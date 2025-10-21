I’m Glad Blue Bloods’ Danny And Baez Are A Couple On Boston Blue, But Now, Marisa Ramirez Is Giving Me A Reason To ‘Worry’

Spoilers lie ahead for the series premiere of Boston Blue, which is streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

The Blue Bloods universe expansion series Boston Blue premiered on CBS last week as part of the 2025 TV schedule, and fans were once again reunited with Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan. The episode saw him heading to Boston after his son, Sean, was seriously injured, and later working the case with Boston PD Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green). On top of Bridget Moynahan’s already-announced return as Erin Reagan, the premiere also brought back Marisa Ramirez’s Maria Baez. And Ramirez has since shared a concerning comment about Baez and Danny.

Considering Danny and Baez’s blossoming relationship on Blue Bloods and their couple status being confirmed in the series finale, I hope we'd get to see that romance in full force. So, like many fans, I was happy to see the two together briefly on Boston Blue but, as per usual for these two, their relationship may not be so easy. Ramirez told Us Weekly that while she was “honored” to be a surprise guest star, things might get complicated with the two detectives:

You should always worry about long distance. You never know what’s gonna happen. Always worry.

New York and Boston are just over 200 miles apart, which doesn’t seem so bad from a distance standpoint. However, with both Danny and Baez working and dealing with their own business, it could indeed get hard for them to maintain time for each other. Of course, long distance is certainly better than the alternative, as Ramirez pointed out that the franchise could have broken up Danny and Baez before we even really saw them as a couple.

The actress also acknowledged how the writers' desire to bring Baez and Danny's relationship into Boston Blue was “sweet and generous and such a treat for all of the Blue Bloods fans” who were left hanging after the series finale. So, when Danny got the call about Sean while he and Baez were enjoying some private time, it was definitely a fun surprise.

As for her future on Boston Blue, Marisa Ramirez revealed that Baez and her daughter Elena could move to Boston “no problem,” although she’s unsure what will actually happen. At the very least, she’s “not closing any doors” on further appearances just yet:

I would hope she’s gonna be in more than just one scene out of this whole season, right? I just think that you’re honestly just gonna have to watch. But still be worried about the long distance thing working out or not working out.

That being said, Ramirez also said it’s “not fun” watching a happy couple and that it’s more fun to watch “turmoil in relationships.” With that, it’s hard to predict how Danny and Baez’s relationship will continue on-screen and off-screen. Since they only got together in the series finale of Blue Bloods, it would be harsh to jeopardize that relationship now on the spinoff series. I’m still worried about what this means, but I'm also more excited to see what’s in store. New episodes of Boston Blue air on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.