Where Do Boston Blue’s Danny And Baez Stand Ahead Of The Midseason Premiere? Donnie Wahlberg Weighs In

Boston Blue is set to grace the 2026 TV schedule for the second portion of its inaugural season in less than a month. That means fans will be reuniting with Danny and Sean Reagan as well as the Silver family in a matter of weeks. Fans will also be get to see some more Blue Bloods characters, including Marisa Ramirez, who is returning once again as Maria Baez. Still, where do she and Danny stand romantically ahead of the midseason premiere?

After years of waiting, Danny and Baez finally got together in the series finale of Blue Bloods. However, with Danny now in Boston, they have had to navigate a long-distance relationship. While hasn’t been easy, Maria has already visited her beau a couple of times, so they seem to be making it work. However, there have still be questions from fans as to whether that relationship can hold in the long run. Wahlberg addressed Danny and Maria's dynamic during a Television Critics Association panel via Swooon:

They’re figuring things out. I’m not going to reveal too much to you right now. I will just tell you that it’s not resolved. And she will be back in the coming episodes.

It is frustrating that as soon as the two characters them get together, Blue Bloods ends and that the first time fans see them actually together, Danny has to go to Boston and chooses to stay there. As a fan, I've found it hard to see Danny and Baez apart, and the ups and downs they've had with the long-distance relationship have been hard to watch. That being said, even if distance wasn’t the problem, I'm sure writers would find other ways to throw curveballs at the couple.

If anything, the pair knew that maintaining a romance across two different states would be difficult. Viewers have surely seen plenty of shows in which characters struggle with long-distance relationships. Luckily, Baez has been able to make the trip to Bean Town a few times and will continue to do so as the series continues. It also makes sense that not everything between the characters would be resolved right away, especially since they’re still getting used to the distance.

As of now, it’s unknown when Marisa Ramirez will be making her return to Boston Blue but, at the very least, it's comforting to know she will be returning at some point in the second half of the season. Plus, Boston Blue has been renewed for Season 2, so it's possible there will be more Danny and Baez moments to come as they continue to work out this long-distance relationship. And perhaps later down the line, maybe it won’t be so long-distance?

In the meantime, fans will just have to take what they can get when it comes to Danny and Baez. They had been clamoring for them to get together for years. So what’s a little more distance between them? This is also better than the alternative, which is no update on Danny and Baez whatsoever after the end of Blue Bloods. It’s hard to predict where their relationship will go, but I'm hopeful they can handle whatever comes their way. We just have to wait and see when Boston Blue returns on Friday, February 27 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.