Boy Meets World Star Maitland Ward Calls Out Disney For Not Asking Her Back For The Spinoff, Despite It Being Before Her Porn Career

Maitland Ward has been spilling Boy Meets World tea for some time now. Even before releasing her memoir, the actress-turned-porn star wasn’t afraid to call out the show or her former castmates from time to time. Interestingly, Ward was one of the few BMW stars not to appear on the spinoff/sequel, Girl Meets World. With this, Ward recently called out Disney for not asking her back for the show, which predated her porn career.

Based on the comments she's made over the years, Maitland Ward's overall journey as a Boy Meets World star has been complex. Though she recently spoke out about the 2010s spinoff series, she also took some time to discuss her work on the OG show. She mentioned on the Skinny Confidential Him and Her podcast that playing sexy roommate Rachel gave her a bit of culture shock due to her strict Christian upbringing. Her role also came with some downsides, as Ward has discussed being hypersexualized via risqué scenarios (like her character choking on a hotdog) that were crafted for the sitcom. Ward even remembered trying on lingerie in front of Disney executives without any agency.

Despite all of that, the actress was taken surprised when she wasn’t asked back for the Disney spinoff series. She did visit the set at one point and apparently received a mixed response from both the cast and crew. (She even claimed that Danielle Fishel hating her presence on the set.) The adult film actress went on to allege that her absence from the Disney Channel sitcom was due to hesitancy on the House of Mouse and some of her former castmates' parts:

So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back. and I don't think some of the cast wanted me back either.

But what's really puzzling to Maitland Ward is the fact that her porn career hadn't started yet. She further explained that when Disney launched the kid-friendly Boy Meets World follow-up, she was in different phase of her career. She explained:

I was the only cast member not to be on the show. And I wasn't even doing porn at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that.

One can only imagine how things might've gone down if the actress had been tapped to return for Girl Meets World, considering the apparent state of her relationships with some of the cast. For instance, addition to chastising for her set visit Maitland Ward also called out Danielle Fishel for alleged rude behavior during a Boy Meets World reunion. During her recent interview, she recalled the young cast having petty teenage differences and referred to them as “a dysfunctional family.”

Still, she doesn't seem to be at odds with everyone from the show. After speaking about the way series creator Michael Jacobs purportedly treated her, Maitland Ward revealed that the two of them had made amends. Ward appears to be done apologizing for her porn career and, over time, she's earned support from some of her colleagues. She's mentioned that Jacobs, Trina McGee, and Will Friedle were supportive of her career shift. Whether or not that provides her with some kind of solace in regard to not appearing on Girl Meets World, though, is hard to say.

You can learn more about her Hollywood experience by reading her memoir, Rate X: How Porn Liberated Me from Hollywood, which is currently in bookstores. You can also get a Disney+ subscription to watch every season of Boy Meets World and Girl Meets World.