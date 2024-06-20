Whoops! Boy Meets World Star Trina McGee Reveals Her Kids Weren't Happy The Internet Told Them She Was Pregnant At 54

Trina McGee, known for playing Angela in the cast of Boy Meets World , will be having her fourth baby! At 54 years old, the talented actress will embark on a new chapter of motherhood all over again. However, McGee’s kids weren’t exactly happy that they received the news of their mother’s pregnancy through the internet.

When 54-year-old Trina McGee first announced the big news of her fourth pregnancy , it was in an Instagram post with a snippet of The Supreme’s song “Baby Love” playing over the video clip. When her three adult children found out the news of her mother’s pregnancy, McGee admitted to People they weren’t exactly happy considering they learned about it on the internet rather than directly from her:

I put something on Facebook. I didn't think it was a big deal, and I said, 'I'll call the kids later. They're grown. They have their own lives.' So I speak to them maybe once a week on Sundays, normally. Now, we're speaking a lot more. Two of them found out through the media, and one of them was really pissed. It was just a matter of a couple of hours of a slip.

It looks like Trina McGee felt like the news of her pregnancy was something that could have waited considering her adult kids have lives of their own. McGee herself said that finding out she was pregnant came as a “shock” to her, but she also found it a “miracle,” as she’s incorporating a holistic approach to life with an emphasis on staying away from stress during this time.

While Trina McGee’s kids didn’t take well to finding out the news online at first, the television actor says that everything is all good between the family now:

We're all good now. And actually, it jolted us all into really talking and being together.

There's nothing like a new member of the family to bring everyone together! Did you know that when Trina McGee was filming Boy Meets World she was pregnant then? In the Season 5 episode of “And Then There Was Shawn,” McGee was actually six months into her pregnancy. You wouldn’t expect this with her playing a teenager, though in reality, she was older than her co-stars by at least a decade. It’s hard to believe she already had a family of her own while playing a teenager. Even looking at the 54-year-old actress now, it’s like time hasn’t stopped since her run on the family-oriented series.

The ageless-looking actress joked that she originally thought her younger co-stars were “snots,” but it wasn’t too hard for her to relate to them considering she felt like she was working among “adult kids.” Clearly casting directors knew exactly what they were doing tapping McGee in for Angela , knowing she’d fit in well within the coming-of-age series.

Trina McGee’s kids weren’t too happy to find out their mother’s pregnancy news through the internet. Fortunately, the family has all made up now as they await the arrival of Baby #4. As for what McGee is doing now to prepare for her new baby, she’s been getting her home ready envisioning a playroom house with a jungle gym in the backyard, not to mention all of the fun baby accessories for the little tyke. At 12 weeks into her pregnancy, you can tell the film/television actress is excited for this big moment.

