After Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Served Drinks At Drake’s Birthday Party Alongside Bryan Cranston, The Actor Shared A Sweet Pic

Breaking Bad may have ended over a decade ago, but the bond between lead actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston is still strong. Not only do the two still hang out on occasion, but they even went into business together a few years ago. The pair launched an alcohol brand that includes a line of mezcal. Considering they’re well versed in producing drinks, it’s actually not all that surprising that they teamed up to serve as bartenders at Drake’s recent birthday party. And after the event, Paul marked the occasion by sharing a sweet photo.

Drake turned 37 this week, and the Grammy winner celebrated by throwing a party in Miami. The soiree was held at a restaurant called Casadonna, which is an Italian-style restaurant located on the coastline. According to TMZ , there was plenty of mango juice on tap, but the two Breaking Bad alums were also treating guests to cocktails. And of course, they also had plenty of their Dos Hombres brand mezcal. Based on the footage obtained by the news outlet, everyone – including “Champagne Papi” himself – had a good time. The Jesse Pinkman actor took to his Instagram story to reshare a picture of himself, his old co-star and the rapper. Check it out:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I definitely didn’t have this meet-up on my bingo card, but I’m certainly not upset that it happened. (Also, Bryan Cranston is really rocking that shirt.) Aaron Paul also dropped another message on his Instagram story. In that case, he dropped a brief message for the “Best I Ever Had” performer:

Happy birthday @champagnepapi! Hope you liked the cocktails.

This event is just another major moment for Drake, who’s had an eventful 2023. From dropping his new album to being thrown a bra during a concert, the singer really has quite the life. By having the two actors at his party, he’s certainly living a number of BB fans’ dreams. I have to be honest, as a lover of the franchise myself, I can’t help but be slightly jealous. Still, I think those slight feelings of envy are far outweighed by my sense of admiration.

What never ceases to delight me, though, is the enduring bromance between Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. Many would surely agree with me that their chemistry on screen was nothing short of fantastic. But their interactions off camera are far more delightful (and don’t involve crystal meth). There’s even a familial connection between them now as, last year, Cranston was named the godfather of Paul’s son, Ryden. These two are definitely friendship goals, and I’m so here for it.

While their friendship lives on, I think we’ve pretty much seen the last of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. The characters appeared together again in the 2019 Breaking Bad movie, El Camino , which wrapped up Jesse’s journey . And in a delightfully surprising turn of events, the actors reprised their respective roles on Better Call Saul during its final season last year. Though Vince Gilligan’s fictional universe of drug dealers and lawyers seems to have reached its end, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston could always reteam for another show or movie. And if not, based on the success of Drake’s party, I’d say joint bartending could be a solid gig for them.